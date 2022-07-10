It’s officially countdown time for the All-American Soap Box Derby.
Every year Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire and the local drivers who won the Athens soap box derby prepare the competing cars for Akron, the site of the soap box derby world championships. This year’s race in Akron is Saturday, July 23.
The cars are weighed and confirmed that the weights are in the right places to maximize speed within the guidelines.
Fesmire has been going to Akron for 27 years so he knows good cars when he sees them, having gone every year since 1995 except for 2020 due to COVID-19. He believes this year’s crop of drivers has a chance to have top 10 finishes and possibly even compete to take the top spot.
Parker McDonald, 17, is representing Athens in the super stock division while Jacob Barnes, 10, is a stock car driver. Breylin Hagerty won the Super Kids division, which is for drivers with either mental or physical challenges. Super Kid drivers ride in two-seat cars driven by experienced derby drivers.
All three drivers will represent Athens in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron.
“We have drivers that are really calm and they take direction well, which is very important when you are learning how to drive at the world championships,” Fesmire said. “It’s one thing to be calm at the top, it’s another to be calm when the plates drop down.”
McDonald won the super stock division in the Athens race to qualify for Akron, his first time driving a super stock car. He had been close before, placing second in 2019 and third in 2021 in a stock car. He had to move up to super stock as he has outgrown the stock car.
So what keeps him coming back?
“I love to race,” McDonald, who is in his fifth year of racing, said. “You get to meet a lot of new people. I love going fast, whether it’s a dirt bike, a four-wheeler or whatever.”
In fact, he plans to stay involved in soap box derby racing even after driving in the world championships. He is no longer eligible to drive stock or super stock cars so he plans to drive masters and legacy cars.
But for now, he just wants to enjoy his experience in Akron.
“To race my best and to have fun,” McDonald said when asked about his goals for the world championships.
Barnes has a more specific goal in mind.
“I want to finish in the top 10,” Barnes said.
This is Barnes’ first year of racing and he won the stock car division on his first try. Asked how likely it is he will achieve his goal, Barnes said his chances are “pretty slim, there are a lot of drivers there.”
Barnes was even surprised when he won the Athens race.
“I can’t believe I won,” Barnes said. “It’s pretty easy and it’s a lot of fun.”
Like his cousin McDonald, Barnes likes to go fast. He thought the pictures of the hill he will be racing on in Akron “are cool,” which is many times steeper than the one in Athens.
“Just going to the top of the hill and looking down, it’s awe-inspiring knowing you will be driving down that hill,” Fesmire said.
But as much as he likes to race, there is one thing that has him even more excited and that can be summed up in just a few words.
“The Chocolate Factory,” Barnes said when asked what he is most looking forward to in Akron.
During race week, in between setting up cars and the midweek challenge race, the drivers are treated to various activities and places to visit.
Athens has had drivers finish in the top 10 and while that is a lofty goal, Fesmire is aiming higher.
“When we first started we were able to win a few heats, but we didn’t really know what it took to win,” Fesmire said. “Now we are pretty darn good in getting the cars set up. You have to have good drivers and good cars. A lot of people have been driving longer than we have and don’t have any trophies. We are fortunate to have some top 10 finishes and one of these days we will get the first place trophy.”
