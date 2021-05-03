TELLICO PLAINS — The McMinn Central softball team lost 14-1 in four innings Friday at Tellico Plains High School.
The Lady Chargers (0-16) scored their lone run in the third inning, but by then the Lady Bears were already up 10-1. Tellico scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth to end the game via run-rule.
Central resumes play in the District 5-AA tournament, which begins Thursday. The bracket is still to be determined.
