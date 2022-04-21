A three-run first inning was all Meigs County needed, and more than McMinn County could afford.
The Lady Tigers jumped ahead and stayed ahead as the remaining six innings turned into a pitcher’s duel, winning the area rivalry game against the homestanding Lady Cherokees 3-1 on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
Toryn Lawson led off drawing a walk, Kennedy Majors singled, Carlee McLemore sacrifice bunted runners into scoring position, and Sierra Howard helped her own cause with a line drive to send home the first two runs. Madylin Johnson tacked on another run for Meigs (12-2) with a single.
Howard (W) and Lainey Fitzgerald did the rest from the pitcher’s circle, combining for nine strikeouts and limiting McMinn (11-7) to four hits. Good thing for the Lady Tigers, too, because their bats went stagnant for the rest of the game, with the three hits they got in the first inning all they would get.
“Our pitching and defense have carried us all year, and they did today,” said Meigs coach Jeff Davis. “But we could give them a little breathing room every once in a while. I think they pitched us inside in the first inning and we got three hits, and then they never threw us another pitch inside. And we didn’t adjust, and we’ve got to adjust. But that’s a very big win against a very good team. We’ll take it.”
After her rough first inning, McMinn’s starter McKenzie Wall (L) stymied Meigs up through the fourth, and Sadie Brazzell pitched the final three innings in relief and gave up no hits or runs.
But the Lady Cherokees could not capitalize enough on Wall’s and Brazzell’s efforts, leaving eight runners on base for the game.
“We left too many runners on and too many in scoring position,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “Had two or three girls who hit the ball well today, but you ain’t going to win with two or three, you’ve got to have seven, eight or nine. It’s just one of those things, and it’s a seven-inning game. You’ve got to play all seven.
“Defensively, we had one bad inning. We buckled down in the circle with Wall and Brazzell. Both of them pitched great. We buckled down right there, and it kept us in the game. Just one of things where we couldn’t get it done in the box today.”
McMinn scored its lone run in the bottom of the third inning when Taylor Hancock drew a two-out walk and Reagan Wade belted a double over the left fielder for the RBI.
Cami Wade led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single for the Lady Cherokees, after which Meigs switched from Howard to Fitzgerald in the circle. Fitzgerald recorded five strikeouts in her four relief innings and allowed no more hits from McMinn.
A drop of Hancock’s fly ball to center field and a Reagan Wade walk gave the Lady Tribe runners at first and second in the bottom of the fifth, but a pop out and ground out stranded them there.
Meigs was scheduled to return to District 3-2A play Wednesday at Kingston, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Lady Tigers’ next game is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Polk County in non-district play.
McMinn resumes District 5-4A play 5 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland.
