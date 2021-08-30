ENGLEWOOD — The Chargers suffered an 18-16 setback against visiting Tellico Plains in a back-and-forth thriller on Friday night.
McMinn Central came up short on a two-point conversion try with 30 seconds to play in an attempt to tie the game.
More importantly, it appears that senior Bryson Manwill, who was injured during the two-point conversion attempt and was taken away on a ambulance, will be OK.
“It’s a neck injury, so whenever you have that you have to take extra precautions,” Moody said after the game. “At the very end when they were taking him off he was talking and smiling and had feeling in his arms and legs, so that’s good news. They will take him and evaluate him, but it looked positive when he left.”
Moody updated on his Facebook page that it looks as if Manwill is expected to make a full recovery.
In terms of the game, Moody said this was a tough game to swallow, but that his players gave it everything they had.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Moody said. “We had a good week of practice and we came out fired up today. But at the end of the day, we didn’t make enough plays to win. I told them once it was over the only thing we can do is to work to get better and keep improving.
“It starts next week in a region game against Signal Mountain. It will be a tough test for us, but we just have to get back to the film room on Sunday, back to practice on Monday and hopefully be ready for Friday.”
Moody said he was proud of the way his defense played and that the offense did some good things, but still needs to execute better.
“Darius (Carden) had a good night. He stepped up and made plays when he had a chance,” Moody said. “We just have to execute better on some other stuff. That’s what it’s all about.
“I thought our defense played great all night. Coach (Brent) Masingale is doing a great job. He moved some guys around this week to other positions to try to get more athletic defensively. I’m super proud of our defense. We have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what our identity is on offense — the things we are good at and the things we think we can be successful at and help our defense.”
Central will now turn their attention to its Region 3-3A-opening opponent Signal Mountain, who defeated Soddy-Daisy 21-14 on Friday.
Moody believes running back Jyrel Arnwine will be back next week. While the Chargers want to win every game, the region games are the ones that are the most important.
“The season is not over,” Moody said. “On Friday we get into our second season as we try to get into the playoffs.”
The Chargers were moving the ball on their first possession, advancing from the Central 25 to the Tellico 46.
The drive ended, however, on an interception on third and long.
The Bears matched the long drive before Central’s defense held strong. The Chargers dropped Tellico’s running back for a loss on 3rd and six and then came up with a sack on 4th and long to snuff out the drive.
The Chargers took over on their own 24. Running back Blake Elrod and quarterback Novice Cox made some nice runs, but Central failed to convert on third down early in the second quarter.
But Central drew first blood with a 34-yard goal by Cooper Solesbee to put the Chargers ahead 3-0 with 11:10 left in the first half.
Central was not conservative for most of the night, converting a 4th and two in its first drive and later, in the second quarter, trying a fake punt that failed to reach the required yardage.
That gave the ball back to Tellico, which drove the ball down to the Central 35, mostly on short passes and a few runs.
Central again turned away the Bears on fourth down, but Tellico came up with another interception and took over on the Central 31.
This time the Bears drove down to the Central 5 before the Chargers dug in.
On first and goal from the 5, Tellico suffered a bad snap. On 2nd and goal, with 11.8 seconds left until halftime, Tellico’s pass was well-defended by McCain Baker.
Tellico’s third down play was an incomplete pass and Tellico elected to go for it on 4th and goal from the five with 2.2 seconds left in the opening half.
Tellico’s quarterback scrambled and was caught by the Chargers defense short of the goal line, ending the half with Central up 3-0.
Tellico scored on a touchdown pass early in the third quarter, but missed the two-point conversion and the score remained 6-3, Tellico.
Central later recovered a Tellico fumble and the Bears’ quarterback was hurt on the play and did not return.
Later in the game, Tellico was forced to punt from its own 30 and the punter’s knee hit the ground trying to field a low snap, giving Central the ball deep in Tellico’s side of the field.
One play later, Elrod blasted through the line and raced to the end zone, but a flag called back the touchdown.
Later in the drive, facing 3rd and 11, Cox threw a scoring pass over the middle to Baker to put Central ahead 10-6.
The Bears went back ahead early in the fourth quarter on a nine yard touchdown run. The two-point try failed, leaving the score 12-10, Tellico.
The Bears later took an 18-10 lead with 5:45 to play and things started to look bleak for the Chargers.
But Central still had a chance and proceeded to drive the ball down the field on its next possession, moving from their own 30 to deep in Tellico territory.
As was the case for most of the night, Cox completed several short and medium passes to Carden and Baker.
Central eventually moved the ball down to the Tellico 21, but faced a 2nd and 17 after a sack by the Bears.
The second down pass attempt into the end zone was no good but Tellico was flagged for pass interference.
That put the ball on the Tellico 11 and Cox ran for a touchdown on the next play with 30 seconds to play.
The two-point try failed and Manwill was hurt on the play.
There was a delay of about 30 minutes as he was looked after. Several Central players were in obvious distress, worried about the well being of their teammate.
Trailing by two with 30 seconds to play, the Chargers attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Tellico. The Bears kneeled on the next play to seal the 18-16 win.
Central finished with 209 yards of total offense while Tellico gained 268. Tellico won the critical turnover battle with just one turnover while Central turned it over three times.
Cox was 14-26 through the air for 133 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Carden caught nine passes for 61 yards while Baker made four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Eller made one catch for 14 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.