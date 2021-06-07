Ethan Blassingame signs with TWU esports

Esports is rapidly expanding among colleges and universities, and Ethan Blassingame has earned an opportunity to be a part of its continuing growth.
The McMinn County High School senior signed to continue his education at Tennessee Wesleyan University and join its esports program in May, with Overwatch being the video game he will concentrate on playing.
“I spent long hours just playing every day, and now I’m getting to go to school doing what I love,” said Blassingame, who is the first from McMinn to sign with a college esports program.
TWU began its esports program in the fall of 2020, joining the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and launching with teams for Rocket League, League of Legends and Overwatch.
The NACE currently has more than 170 member schools, having swelled to that number after having just over 40 members in 2018 and 80 in 2019.
And Blassingame, who plans to major in computing, has been getting ready to join the burgeoning field of esports since he started playing first-person shooters competitively in the seventh grade.
Even before then, Blassingame had sharpened his skills playing Call of Duty growing up, but Destiny was the first game he really started to take to a competitive level.
Just like Blassingame’s current main game, Overwatch, Destiny is a team-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) shooter.
“That’s probably the game I played the most,” Blassingame said. “It’s similar in the genre style, where it’s a MOBA shooter.”
Blassingame started out on Xbox Live, but then built his own computer as a high school freshman, moved over to that platform, and then concentrated on Overwatch, becoming competitive against some of the top-ranked players in the world on Blizzard’s Battle.net.
“Some of these games, I was playing against people who are top-500 in the world, and just trying to get the best I can get,” Blassingame said.
And then most recently, Blassingame’s performance on overwatch caught the attention of the TWU esports program’s Overwatch team.
“I had practices with them and the coach trains us with mentality and mechanics, and then we’ll stream against other teams for practices,” Blassingame said.
Blassingame is the son of Eric and Kelly Blassingame and the brother of Kyle Blassingame, who was a member of TWU’s cheer squad and track and field team.
