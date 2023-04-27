Kylee Hockman has been one of McMinn County’s top two girls’ tennis players since her freshman year, but she realizes she will be starting from the bottom when joining Tennessee Wesleyan’s nationally ranked NAIA program.
Not only is Hockman just fine with that, she is looking forward to the challenge. And that is why the Lady Cherokees senior signed her letter of intent to continue her education and tennis career at TWU during a ceremony last Friday at McMinn County High School — on her 18th birthday.
“When I first came in, (TWU head coach) Pancho (Gallardo) was just telling me I was going to have to work hard and I was going to have to work my tail off,” said Hockman in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And that’s the challenge I was looking for, and I would rather start from the bottom and play with a really good program than be at the top and not be at a good program. So I’m ready to rise to the challenge.”
Hockman held multiple offers from nearby NCAA Division II and III and NAIA tennis programs including Lincoln Memorial, Maryville College, Milligan, Carson-Newman and Johnson. But the opportunity to stay in Athens and join a powerful Lady Bulldogs squad was too much to resist.
TWU’s women were ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA poll of the season and won the regular-season Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) championship. The Lady Bulldogs also finished as the AAC Tournament runner-up and are awaiting a possible at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament.
“But Wesleyan, by far, was the best program I had looked,” Hockman said. “They are (No. 10) in the nation out of all NAIA, and the teams that were looking at me, Wesleyan would beat them, so I just decided Wesleyan was the better program, and that’s right in my backyard.”
Hockman has been a two-sport standout at McMinn, also having been instrumental as a striker on the soccer team during its run of five straight District 5-AAA championships and two TSSAA state tournament appearances.
But it was Hockman’s first trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling in tennis last year as a junior, both as part of a whole state-bound team and as half of a doubles team with Elena Kurowski that reached the Class AA state semifinals, that solidified her preference for tennis and a desire to pursue that sport at the next level.
“I think it was last year when me and Elena went to state and I was like, ‘This is the kind of sport I want to play for the rest of my life,’” Hockman said. “And out of soccer, I didn’t really like it as much as tennis, and just being around the team and everything just really made me enjoy tennis a lot more and just looked to play at the next level.”
Since devoting more of her focus to tennis, Hockman believes she has improved the mental aspect of her game.
“My mental side, I used to not have a good mental game of tennis,” said Hockman, who intends to major in business at TWU. “I could always hit really well but my mental side was not the best. But I’ve developed that a lot better now, and it’s to the point where I want it to be.”
McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe has noticed that improvement in Hockman’s game recently, as well, especially with the work she has put in independently.
“In the last couple of years when she decided to really dedicate a lot of her time to tennis, it was exciting, because I saw her improve greatly,” Monroe said. “She has always been a good player since her freshman and sophomore years, but to actually see her grow these last two years and become a very good tennis player who can compete with the best of them, it’s been encouraging. And you’re always proud as a coach to have some part of it. And she got a lot of training from Rusty (Morris). And high school tennis these days is hard, but again, I do a minute part compared to some of them. They have to work extra. If that’s all they do is what we do at practice, then they’re not going to be at this level that they’re at.”
And with Hockman staying in town, that makes it easier for Monroe and the Lady Cherokees’ underclassmen to follow her along in college tennis.
“It’s just neat when they get to stay here, and hopefully we get to watch her a little bit and maybe some of the players come and see her,” Monroe said. “Whereas if they go far away, then we really don’t have the opportunity to see them.”
Hockman is already aware of the first big challenge that is coming up for her this fall, when she starts at TWU.
“I’ll have to play a lot of tennis, and we have a huge ITA tournament in September,” Hockman said. “So I have three months to work my tail off and prepare for that. So everything I do from now on is gearing up to that tournament for Tennessee Wesleyan.”
But before that, Hockman has a bit of unfinished business at McMinn. The Lady Cherokees are aiming to reach the team state tournament for the second straight year, and Hockman and Kurowski are also looking to return to the state field in doubles and make it past the semifinals this time.
“Obviously, me and Elena want to go to state again this year,” Hockman said. “And my team is looking to go for the second year in a row. And I think that we’re very capable of doing both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.