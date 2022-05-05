MADISONVILLE — The McMinn County softball team finished its regular season winning a slugfest 13-10 Tuesday at Sequoyah High School.
The two teams combined for 33 hits and six home runs. The Lady Cherokees (15-9) rang up 18 hits, which included a first-inning grand slam from Ama Grimmett and another two-run home run in the second inning from Lexi Cooley. Sequoyah smacked 15 hits, including four home runs, one of which was a grand slam.
McMinn led 9-3 after the second inning, but a four-run third from the Lady Chiefs cut the Lady Tribe’s lead to 9-7. The Lady Cherokees plated one more run in the fifth and two in the sixth to lead 12-7, enough to hold off Sequoyah’s attempt at a rally.
Grimmett hit 4-4 with a team-high seven RBIs, and Cooley and Cami Wade both batted 3-5, Sierra Tate 2-4 and Reagan Wade 2-5. Tate, Taylor Hancock, Reagan Wade and Cami Wade each added one RBI. Sadie Brazzell, Cooley, Grimmett, Tate, Reagan Wade and Cami Wade all hit a double.
Brazzell got the pitching win after 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Lady Cherokees now turn their attention to the District 5-4A tournament, which they begin with the satellite game tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bradley Central. The tournament then moves to bracket play Saturday at Ooltewah High School, with game time and opponent to be determined based on Friday’s results.
