Tennessee Wesleyan’s basketball teams treated their home crowd Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium to two wins in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs began with a 77-55 win over Bluefield, their second straight victory. TWU’s men concluded by holding off Bluefield for a 72-68 win, bouncing back from a loss Saturday at St. Andrews.
The Wesleyan women led 19-13 after one quarter and swelled their lead to 47-32 at halftime and 65-39 at the end of three quarters. The Lady Bulldogs (11-6, 9-6 AAC) made 13 3-pointers as part of a 41.8% field goal percentage, while holding Bluefield to 31.8% from the floor.
Alexis Bates led TWU with 17 points, while Cambree Mayo scored 14 while dishing six assists, and Anna Crowder added 11 points. Yeika Jimenez Diaz secured a team-high 12 rebounds to go with her nine points.
In the men’s game, neither team led by more than six points in the first half, which featured six ties and five lead changes before the Bulldogs (12-4, 11-4) led 31-30 at halftime. TWU built a 66-56 lead with 1:27 left, but three turnovers allowed Bluefield to go on a 10-0 run over the next 28 seconds to tie it at 66-66.
The Rams knotted the score again at 68-68. Ray Tyler made a go-ahead layup with two seconds left, then Bluefield committed a turnover and allowed Tyler to seal the game with two more free throws.
Wesleyan shot 47% from the floor but only 3-18 from 3-point range, but held Bluefield to only 2-16 from three. Turnovers were almost even with TWU at 13 and Bluefield 12, but the Rams scored 14 points off Bulldog turnovers, while TWU only scored four off Bluefield’s giveaways.
TWU was only 9-18 from the free throw line, while Bluefield was 10-12 from the stripe.
Darius Rozier led the Bulldogs with 20 points and also picked up nine rebounds. Tyler scored 15 points and Kobe Pride 14, and Ty Patterson recorded a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
TWU’s basketball teams go their separate ways Saturday in AAC play. The women are at home for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Columbia College. The men, on the other hand, play an away game at Truett-McConnell.
