LOUDON – It turns out all McMinn Central had to do to put away pesky Kingston was back off a step on defense.
The Chargerettes forced four straight missed shots and a turnover from the Lady Yellowjackets to begin the second half, took advantage with a 12-0 run and coasted from there to an 82-50 win in the Region 2-2A semifinals Monday at Loudon High School.
Central (24-7) had jumped ahead 10-2 early but struggled to get much more separation than that the rest of the first half, going into halftime ahead just 42-28.
"We were too close to them in the first half, whether we pressed or played halfcourt, we let them bump us,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “And usually in a one-on-one situation, if you let the offensive player bump you, they've got the advantage. Sometimes they don't take care of that, but a lot of teams will, so we just let them get too close to us, and we kept telling them, hey, back off a little bit, back off a little bit and keep them out of that lane because they've not hit any threes on us. Let's just keep them out of that lane. and I think that dealt with it.”
The Chargerettes also had a few streaks of missed field goals, many of those within five feet of the basket. A streak of eight straight misses allowed Kingston to cut a 14-4 margin in half during the first quarter. And another streak of six missed shots prevented Central from building on a lead that was as much as 16 points in the second quarter.
"Plus we went in at halftime and had 42 points, and I told them, I said, we could have 50 if we made all these little missed dinky shots, you know?” Morgan said. “And we still missed some in the second half there. But we were real patient in the fourth quarter on our offense. And we were pretty good the whole game, but the fourth quarter we really slowed it down and run our offense and looked really good, kicked opposite and had cutters and stuff.”
But Karina Bystry, who scored a game-high 23 points, found her touch from 3-point range with back-to-back makes to begin the second half. Four Maddox Mayfield points, including a putback, and a stickback from McCary Beaty swelled the Chargerettes' lead to 54-28, and the Lady Jackets (19-10) never threatened again.
Molly Masingale made it two scorers above 20 points for Central with 22. Masingale scored Central's first six points of the game. Nine Chargerettes wound up scoring points. Braxton Fritz led Kingston with 14 points.
Central led by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter, as it advanced to the region championship and Class 2A sectional rounds. The Chargerettes have made it that far all except for three years since 1997.
"We're getting there. We're getting better and that's good,” Morgan said. “This time of year, I hope the game Wednesday night is better than this one, and I hope the game Saturday night, we're better in that game, too. So you just hope that you get better and you go to practice and try to get better all the time. But that got us in the substate and that's what you fight for, and anything can happen.
"We got ourselves in a good position, so if we continue to play five-on-five basketball on both ends, we're pretty good.”
The Chargerettes will play the Region 2-2A championship game 7 p.m. Wednesday back at Loudon High School, where they will face rival Meigs County for the fourth time this season.
The region champion will host its sectional game Saturday, while the runner-up will travel. Possible sectional opponents are Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman from the opposing Region 1-2A. Alcoa held off South Greene 64-57 in its region semifinal, and Gatlinburg-Pittman cruised past Chuckey-Doak 79-49 in its semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.