Districts and regions are expected to be finalized for the next classification cycle during Thursday’s TSSAA’s Board of Control meeting.
The meeting will be held at Siegel High School at 10 a.m. (Eastern).
During the last meeting the Board of Control voted on the number of classes in each sport in Division I (public schools) and Division II (private). The board voted to go from three classes to four in the Division I sports of basketball, baseball and softball. Eight tams will continue to qualify for the state tournament in each of the three sports.
The districts and regions for the 2021-2023 classification were set on Nov. 5. The board will hear appeals from schools wishing to make a change in placement.
The newest classification cycle is only two years instead of four because of the affect COVID-19 may have had on school enrollment.
In girls basketball, boys basketball, softball and baseball, Meigs and McMinn Central will be in the same district, District 3-AA, with Kingston, Loudon, Sweetwater and Tellico Plains.
McMinn Central’s boys basketball Coach Daniel Curtis and Meigs County’s boys basketball Coach Sammy Perkinson like the new district.
“I think it will be a fun district,” Curtis said. “It will be a competitive league. It’s a district we can compete in and a region we can compete in. Hopefully we can make a run at it (a region championship).”
Perkinson said it’s a league that includes some old rivalries.
“Meigs and Kingston used to be rivals in the ‘80s,” Perkinson said. “Loudon has been a nice rivalry. It’s good to see Tellico back. It’s just a fun league and a league in which all the teams take pride in their basketball teams.”
Even having basketball powerhouse teams such as Brainerd and Tyner in the same region isn’t as bad since Red Bank, Chattanooga Christian and Howard are not included.
“Your odds are better that you can catch Brainerd and Tyner both having down years,” Perkinson said. “There was no way we were going to catch three or four teams all having down years.”
Curtis wouldn’t have minded if Polk County was included in the new district, not only for an easy travel game, but also adding another district game would make non-district scheduling easier.
That’s the only issue that McMinn Central girl’s basketball Coach Johnny Morgan has as well.
“My only concern is Kingston,” Morgan said. “I don’t mind having them in our district, but I don’t know that I would do it at the expense of Polk. It takes us 15 minutes to go to Polk and about an hour to Kingston.
“But I’m glad they didn’t go crazy with the travel, which they do sometimes when they redistrict.”
Meigs County softball Coach Jeff Davis doesn’t have any complaints about the new districts.
“We are good with it,” Davis said. “It didn’t really change a lot, we lost Sequoyah and picked up Kingston. We lost Polk too. But we are OK with it.”
The districts and regions, which can be viewed on TSSAA.org, are not final until the Board of Control approves them on Thursday, but there likely won’t be a lot of changes.
Also on the Board of Control agenda:
• This is the last year of the contract with the current championship sites in football, golf, girls’ soccer and Spring Fling.
Golf and girls’ soccer bids are due on Nov. 30 with a decision being made by the board in January. Football bids are due on Feb. 26 and the board will make a decision during the March meeting. Spring Fling bid packets will go out later in the spring.
• United Christian Academy in Bradley County is a small Category IV independent school with approximately 25-30 students in grades 9-12. If approved, they plan to compete in DII in bowling, cross country, golf, tennis, and track and field.
The administration also asks the board to consider allowing them to request a cooperative agreement with Bradley Central High School since the closest independent school to them is in the Chattanooga area.
• West Ridge High School is a new school scheduled to open in August 2021 in Blountville. They are consolidating Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South. Their projected enrollment is 1,448 students for the 2021-22 school year.
West Ridge was included in the next two-year classification cycle.
