Englewood swept its basketball games against Niota on Thursday.
The Lady Rams won 60-6, with nine girls scoring points for Englewood. Malea Masingale led with 19 points, and Lily Graves added 13 and Lily Wright 8. For Niota, Kaydence Shaw, Emma Ruth Falls and Allison Gray scored 2 points each.
Englewood's boys won 61-37. Samuel Miller led the Rams with 22 points, and Landin McInturff added 16 and Cam Wade 9. Isaac Hennessee led Niota with 19 points, and Alex Powers added 6.
