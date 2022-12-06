Englewood takes two from Etowah City From staff reports Dec 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood swept its basketball games Monday at Etowah City.All nine Lady Rams who played scored in their 58-5 win, led by Lily Wright with 17 points, Malea Masingale 12 and Makayla Raper 8. For Etowah City, Ava Nevins and Reagan Belcher scored 2 points each.Englewood's boys won 42-32, led by Cam Wade with 13 points, Samuel Miller 12 and Corey Brackett 8. Benjamin Webb led Etowah City with 24 points. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Etowah City Englewood Sport Game Rams Boys Basketball Game Point Ava Nevins Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022 Lady Cherokees hold off Walker Valley; Peytyn Oliver, Lexi Lawson sustain knee injuries Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 Reese Frazier keys Cherokees' rally past Walker Valley Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
