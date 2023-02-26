Christ's Legacy Academy recently completed its most successful basketball season in the history of the school. Both the high school boys and middle school boys' teams won the SCAA tournament after finishing first place in the regular season standings, while the high school girls' team made it to the league championship game.
CLA's high school boys won their first-ever league championship, defeating Fairview Christian in an overtime battle. The Lions were led to victory by the dominant scoring of freshman wing Jase Dugan, who finished the game with a double-double in points and rebounds, alongside the clutch shooting of junior guard Donovan Beck, who contributed 10 points. Both Jase Dugan and senior big-man Lucas Arnold were awarded all-tournament team honors.
The CLA high school girls reached their third straight SCAA championship, falling to Fairview Christian in a closely-contested game. Junior Gracie Skiera, sophomore Abigal Olsen, and freshman Joelle Thomas were recognized as all-tournament players. The Lady Lions will return the entirety of their team next season and look to make a fourth-straight championship appearance.
CLA's middle school boys were dominant from start to finish in their championship matchup with Cleveland Christian. Benjamin Barr led the way to victory with a record-setting 37 points. Benjamin was joined by teammates Carson Tinsman and Samuel Larson on the SCAA all-tournament team.
