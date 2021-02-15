The slate is set clean this week as the District 5-AA Tournament begins on Tuesday.
The teams that finished atop the district can prove they belong there while those who did not have as good a year as they would have liked have a chance at redemption
All games are at the site of the higher seed starting at 6 p.m. The Meigs-Central boys’ game game time could change, however.
The girls’ portion of the tournament starts on Tuesday with No. 4 seed Sequoyah 7-13, 3-7) at No. 5 Sweetwater (6-11, 3-6) and No. 6 Loudon (1-22, 0-10) at No. 4 Polk County (7-6, 5-4).
District 5-AA champions Meigs County (15-4, 10-0) and district runners-up McMinn Central (19-6, 8-2) earned first round byes and have already earned region tournament berths.
Meigs will face the Sweetwater-Loudon winner on Feb. 18 in Decatur while Central will host the Polk-Loudon winner, also on Feb. 18.
“I think looking at the scores that us and Meigs are the top two teams,” Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said. “But I think in the boys’ (bracket), anybody can win it.”
Morgan noted that the Central girls have added a late game at Alcoa, which will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
“I’d rather go play them than to just practice,” Morgan said. “I think you get better by playing them.”
Alcoa went to the state tournament last year and has everybody back. Central lost to Alcoa by just 10 points in the Christmas tournament.
Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said he likes the way his team is playing, but will have to continue to prove it.
“I think we have been playing pretty well when we play with a sense of urgency and not taking things for granted,” Powell said. “But everyone is 0-0 right now and anything can happen. Even though we beat Sweetwater and Sequoyah twice this season, we have to be ready to play. There are too many variables, somebody could get in foul trouble or somebody could turn an ankle. Crazy things can happen and we can’t take anything for granted.”
On the boys’ side of the bracket, No. 4 Central (19-4, 3-7) will host No. 5 Meigs (8-17, 3-7) and No. 3 Sweetwater (13-5, 7-3) will host No. 6 Polk (6-8, 2-8) on Feb. 17.
Loudon (16-9, 8-2) won the district and will host the Central-Meigs winner and No. 2 seed Sequoyah (15-8, 7-3) will host the Sweetwater-Polk winner, with both games on Feb. 19.
“We have a little momentum going into the tournament after beating Meigs and hopefully we can do it a third time,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times, but hopefully we can do it and give Loudon all it can handle. But our focus is on Meigs and hopefully we can get the win and move on from there.”
Perkinson said he believes anybody in the district can win the tournament.
“I think Polk County can win it. I think Meigs can win it,” Perkinson said. “Are we the top two teams in the district, probably not. But we are close enough that we can win two games in a row. There’s no telling who is going to win this thing.”
The girls’ championship game will be on Feb. 22 and the boys’ title game is set for Feb. 23.
