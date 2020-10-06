McMinn County won two of of three games against Meigs County in Sequoyah Conference youth football action on Saturday.
The Cherokees won the Crickets and Hoppers games while the Tigers came through in the final minute of play to earn the win in the Cutter contest.
Week 7 games will include Meigs at Madisonville and the Chargers visiting McMinn. Coaches or team administrators are encouraged to turn in game reports by noon on Monday to be published online on Tuesday and then in The Daily Post-Athenian either Wednesday or Friday as space allows.
Scores from games turned in from this past Saturday are as follows:
McMinn vs. Meigs
Crickets
McMinn 14, Meigs 0
(Meigs stats)
Kalix Kilpatrick led the Tigers on offense with 61 rushing yards and Hayden Sanders added 25 yards of his own. On defense, Jordan Blair led the Tigers in tackles with three. Korbin Womac and Sanders had two each. Kilpatrick, Braiden Myers, and Gavin Talley each had one tackle.
Hoppers
McMinn 28, Meigs 0
(McMinn stats)
Santiago Hurst rushed for 70 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns while also making four tackles. Rylan Killebrew rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown while also completing 20- and 35-yard passes to Morgan Bartel. He also made four tackles.
Jaren Riedel had 22 yards rushing and made a pair of two-point conversions as well as five tackles. Major Harrison rushed for 18 yards and made five tackles while Bartel scored one touchdown and made two tackles.
Bryce Cagle made six tackles and a fumble recovery while Rudy Firtz made five tackles. Other top defensive performers were Jasiah Jackson with three tackles, Chandler McLemore with two tackles, Maddox Melton with three tackles and Mason Greene with one tackle.
Cutters
Meigs 28, McMinn 24
(Meigs stats)
The Cutters game was a nailbiter that came down to the last minute of play. On offense, Kegan Lenker had 73 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Briar Roberts had 8 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Caiden West had 36 yards and a two-point conversion on nine carries. Wyatt Hopson had four carries for 11 yards.
Hopson had 56 passing yards, including a touchdown pass and a successful two-point conversion pass. Carter Schroeder had 20 receiving yards and a 2-point conversion touchdown. Adam Mason had a 36-yard reception that resulted in a touchdown run during the final minute of play.
On special teams, Schroeder had three kickoff returns for 45 yards and Lenker had one return for 30 yards. Briar Roberts kicked several good onside kicks.
Defensively, Shroeder led the team in tackles with seven. Lenker added five tackles and Trevion Ferguson and Mason had four tackles each. West had two tackles. Carter Womac, Schroeder, and Roberts each had one tackle. Adam Mason had a clutch interception in the final 30 seconds that sealed the win for the Tigers.
The Tigers’ defense held the Cherokees from converting any of their four two-point attempts, which was essential in the Meigs victory.
