Several local basketball players have been selected to the District-5AA All-District team.
The team with the most selections is the Meigs County girls with Anna Crowder and Jaci Powell making the all-district team and Jacelyn Stone being named the District 5-AA MVP.
Voting is by the head coaches of District 5-AA and coaches could not vote for one of their own players.
Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell was also voted as the girls’ co-coach of the year along with Polk County’s Caleb Hindman.
“That just means I have great players,” Powell said.
The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 10-0 district record and 15-4 overall.
Powell said he thought he could have had one or two more players, but noted those selected deserve it.
“I really thought we could have had four or five, but Anna, Jacelyn and Jaci are certainly deserving,” Powell said. “I was surprised that Central (girls) only had two.”
Kellan Baker and Molly Masingale were selected from Central. Morgan also thought the Chargerettes could have had a few more.
“But they are the best players we have,” Morgan said. “They have had good years for us.”
On the boys’ side, Central’s Darius Carden and Carter Henderson were selected.
“Darius and Carter have played totally different roles for us this year,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “Carter has been a leader for us all year and Darius is coming into a leadership role. It’s been fun watching them adapt to their new roles.”
Meigs County has struggled at times, though the Tigers have ended the season playing better, including a win over district champion Loudon.
They put one player on the team - Ethan Meadows.
“I thought we could have had at least one more, but Ethan has played really well for us. Sometimes coaches tend to vote for who hurt them in games instead of who has been the most consistent and players sometimes cancel each other out. But Ethan is well deserving,” Meigs boys Coach Sammy Perkinson said.
Both Meadows and Masingale are freshmen this year.
Loudon’s Donovan Blankenship was the MVP and Loudon Coach Josh Graves was the district boys’ coach of the year.
The District 5-AA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday with the girls and the boys playing on Wednesday.
All games are at the site of the higher seed and will start at 6 p.m., except for the Meigs versus Central boys matchup on Wednesday as that game will begin at 5 p.m.
The Lady Tigers and Chargerettes both earned first-round byes so they won’t play until Thursday. Meigs will host the Sweetwater-Sequoyah winner and Central will host the Polk-Loudon winner.
