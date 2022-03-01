CHATTANOOGA — In tournament time, a win is a win.
The Lady Tigers struggled through the first three quarters of their Region 2-2A Tournament matchup at Tyner Academy on Friday, but Meigs came through in the fourth quarter with a 47-43 victory.
It wasn’t the prettiest win in the world as 23 turnovers and poor shooting hurt the Lady Tigers, but Meigs Coach Derika Jenkins was happy with the resiliency her team showed despite facing a solid deficit and an intense atmosphere.
“It was a really rough start,” Jenkins said. “We just didn’t shoot the ball well at all. We didn’t take care of the basketball. It was just a rough start. In the fourth, we shot the ball a little better, but I thought our defense stepped up. I’m proud of them for fighting back and not giving up.”
The Lady Tigers will now face their nemesis, McMinn Central, in the semifinals of the region tournament at 6 p.m. (eastern time) at Marion County High School. The rest of the tournament will be held at Marion.
The winner of this game reaches the region finals, which also punches their ticket to the substate. On the other side of the bracket, Polk County will face Tellico Plains.
The girls’ finals are set for Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers managed just two field goals and turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter as the first period ended with Meigs trailing 13-4.
Meigs’ offense was better in the second quarter, but the Lady Tigers still trailed 22-11 with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.
A free throw by Alisa Carroll, a bucket by Sara Swafford and a field goal by Lainey Fitzgerald made it 22-15.
Tyner scored the last bucket of the first half and led 24-15 at the half.
The Lady Tigers came out attacking in the third quarter. A three-pointer by Swafford and a bucket cut Tyner’s lead to 24-20 early in the period.
Later, with the score 28-20, Meigs outscored Tyner 9-6 over the rest of the quarter. Cayden Hennessee and Talley Lawson made one bucket each and then Hennessee hit a three-pointer to make it 30-27, Tyner. Later, Julia Howard’s bucket made it 32-29 with 24 seconds left in the third and the period ended with Tyner ahead 34-29.
Both teams had trouble with turnovers in the fourth quarter, but Meigs was able to slowly chip away at Tyner’s lead.
The fourth started with a pair of free throws by Fitzgerald and one by Lawson to bring Meigs to within two points at 34-32.
After swapping turnovers, Meigs tied the game at 34-34 on a pair of free throws by Howard, after Tyner was called for a technical foul. The game was getting heated at this point and around this time a Tyner fan was kicked out for using improper language.
After the free throws by Howard, Meigs kept the ball because it was a technical and Hennessee drained a ‘3’ to put the Lady Tigers on top 37-34 with 4:59 left in the game.
A field goal by Lawson made it 39-34, but then Tyner hit a three-pointer to cut Meigs’ lead to 39-37 with 3:15 to play.
Later, after a few free throws by Meigs and turnovers by both teams, the Lady Tigers led 42-40 with two minutes to play. Lawson had recently fouled out for Meigs, meaning one of the Lady Tigers’ best ball handlers and scorers was out of the game.
A free throw by Hennessee made it 43-40 and Tyner missed its next shot. Swafford didn’t miss and her bucket put Meigs ahead 45-40 with 56 seconds to play.
Tyner responded by converting a three-point play to make it 45-43 with 49 seconds to play.
The Lady Tigers held the ball and Tyner had to intentionally foul.
Two big free throws by Fitzgerald put Meigs ahead 47-43 with 16 seconds left.
Tyner missed a shot and the Lady Tigers were able to run out the clock for the victory.
Hennessee led the Lady Tigers with 18 points.
