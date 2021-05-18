COOKEVILLE – Ollie Akens just needed to know that he was starting on the mound for McMinn County in its Region 3-AAA semifinal, and he took care of the details from there.
The junior MTSU commit threw a complete-game shutout, recording eight strikeouts against three hits and a walk, and the Cherokees marched deeper into the postseason with a 5-0 win in a do-or-die game to begin region play Monday at Cookeville High School.
"I knew I was going to pitch, so I got my mind set and came out ready to play,” Akens said. “I had my defense behind me, and they played great. Everybody hit it really well. We just played our game and played winning baseball.”
With the win, McMinn (18-12-1) advanced to the Class AAA sectional round in baseball for the first time since 2009.
"It was about time for our program,” said Matt Ray, in his eighth season as the Tribe head coach. “These guys stepped up, did what we asked them to do and got the job done.”
Andrew Beavers led off the game with a double, setting the tone for the Cherokees instantly. Will Grimmett bunted Beavers over to third, Will Harris got hit by a pitch, and Hayden Frank hit a ground ball that resulted in a throwing error on Cookeville's third baseman and sent Beavers across for the first run.
"I just try as a lead-off to do my job and get on base any way that I can, spark the team for the first inning and on,” said Beavers, one of McMinn's seven seniors.
"It's really special to make it this far. We're a really good team, and I think we have a chance to win the state.”
A Sam Goodin fly out allowed Harris to score, and another error on the third baseman on Jace Hyde's grounder ushered Frank home for a 3-0 McMinn lead.
Then in the top of the third inning, Grimmett reached base on a bunt and an error, Harris singled past the shortstop, and Frank's sacrifice bunt shifted the two runners into scoring position. Hyde then delivered with two outs, dropping a double past the left fielder for two RBIs and bumping the Cherokees' lead to 5-0.
"Name of the game is getting guys on, letting the guy behind you take care of you and get you in,” Ray said. “And I think they guys are buying into that. They know their roles when the game calls for it. It's big for those guys to step up and get the job done like that.”
Akens and the McMinn defense took care of the rest. The Cherokees played error-free in the field, while Akens threw strikes on 64 of his 89 pitches.
"Again, I we can't reiterate enough what he (Akens) does for us on the mound,” Ray said. “He's an efficient pitcher with good stuff, and he's a competitor. We've got confidence in any situation with him, and by him being so efficient, going a complete game, we're set up for this week. We'll see if we can take care of business.”
McMinn limited Cookeville's Jayden Davis, a Rice commit as a junior with a batting average above .600 this season, to 1-3 hitting Monday. Davis only got one single to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning – and Akens responded to that by striking out the side and leaving the Cavaliers empty-handed.
"We had a plan for him (Davis),” Akens said. “We went hard inside on him most times and then away with curve balls. And he got one good hit, but the rest of them, they were outs. So we were really happy about that.”
The Cherokees move on to the Region 3-AAA championship game, in which they will seek some revenge 7 p.m. Wednesday at archrival Bradley Central. Bradley defeated Warren County 6-0 in Monday's other semifinal.
"We like playing Bradley. And they got us last time,” Ray said. “It's going to be a good competitive ball game, and that's how we like it.”
McMinn lost in 11 innings to the Bears in last week's District 5-AAA title game. If the Cherokees avenge that loss Wednesday and win the region title, they would host the Class AAA sectional game, tentatively set for Friday. A loss Wednesday at Bradley would send the Tribe on the road for its sectional.
Regardless of Wednesday's result, a win in the sectional round would send McMinn to the program's first-ever TSSAA state tournament. Possible sectional opponents are Stewarts Creek and Siegel from Region 4-AAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.