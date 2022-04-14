DECATUR - Meigs County defeated Tellico 4-3 in eight innings on Wednesday.
Lainey Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher and also delivered the winning hit.
Meigs has not had many close games this year but Coach Jeff Davis, while disappointed in his team’s fielding, was pleased that his team showed some fight in a tightly contested matchup.
Meigs trailed 2-1 at one point, one of the few times the Lady Tigers have trailed this year. It’s Meigs’ seven straight win.
“Our defense could have cost us the game and almost did,” Davis said. “But I thought Lainey pitched it well and we got the big hits when we needed to. The bottom of our order really came though tonight. Tellico is a good team and we did a good job of fighting back.”
The Lady Tigers (11-2, 6-0 in 3-2A) will travel to Sweetwater on Monday in a big district matchup. The Lady Wildcats are currently in second place in the district.
Meigs 4, Tellico 3
The Lady Tigers struck first with a single run in the bottom of the first inning. Toryn Lawson led off with a double and stole third base. One out later, she scored on a groundout by Carlee McLemore.
Fitzgerald was cruising along with seven strikeouts in the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth as Tellico tied the game at 1-1. The Lady Bears then took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
Meigs went ahead 3-2 in the bottom half of the inning. Sierra Howard led off with a single and Fitzgerald followed with a single as well. Madylyn Johnson then hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Howard to score.
After a double by Kylee Hitson, Shelby Kennedy hit a long ball to the fence that was caught for a sacrifice fly. Johnson scored to put the Lady Tigers up by a run.
Meigs could have scored another run as Kenzee Couture scorched a ball that Tellico’s shortstop made a diving catch on for the final out of the sixth.
Tellico then tied the game 3-3 on an RBI single. A double play by Tellico ended the game in regulation in the 7th and the game went to extra innings. In extra innings, the teams start the inning with a runner on second base.
Tellico’s runner advanced to third with two outs, but Fitzgerald struck out the next batter to end Tellico’s half of the 8th.
Carlie Landers was placed on second for Meigs in the bottom half of the frame. One out later, Fitzgerald - facing a 2-2 count - hit a hard single that allowed Landers to score to give the Lady Tigers the 4-3 victory.
Meigs finished with nine hits and committed one error. Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Howard went 2-for-4 and scored a run. McLemore, Kennedy and Johnson each drove in one run.
Hitson and Lawson each hit doubles while Howard had a triple.
Fitzgerald pitched all eight innings to pick up the win. She allowed three runs on four hits, with only one earned run. She struck out 10 and walked two.
Both teams left six runners on base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.