McMinn County had four wrestlers finish in the top five of their weight classes Saturday in the Ooltewah High School Invitational.
Kyle Cooley placed first at 195 pounds, Jack Boggess was second at 170, Tres Schuft fifth at 145 and Joseph Douglas fifth at 113.
McMinn wrestling is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley Central, with McMinn competing against both Bradley and Howard.
