INDIANAPOLIS — Kennedy Chandler corralled a rebound off an Isaiah Wilkins missed layup and raced down court, reaching the 3-point line before floating a pass to Santiago Vescovi on the wing.
The floodgates opened as soon as the junior guard’s wide-open 3-point attempt splashed through the net.
Tennessee’s next three field goals and seven of its last nine makes in the first half all came from behind the arc as the No. 3 Vols buried No. 14 Longwood with a barrage of 3-pointers en route to an 88-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“Coach always tells me push the ball,” Chandler said. “I saw the paint was pretty packed, and I’m always looking for my shooter on the wing, either Josiah or Santi. Santi always runs the court very well. I saw him in the wing. He’s a great shooter, and he knocked it down. That’s the thing in practice we know run the court everyone and sprint down the court get ready to shoot the ball and me kick it out to them.”
Tennessee (27-7) shot 58.2% (14-of-24) from behind the 3-point line, setting a new program record for 3-point percentage in an NCAA Tournament game — the previous best being 51.9% versus Long Beach State on March 16, 2007. Its 14 makes from deep also matched the total from that Long Beach State performance, which is the second-most in program history in an NCAA Tournament game.
Vescovi hit six of those 3s, matching Chris Lofton for the most by a single Tennessee player in an NCAA Tournament game — Lofton did it twice, the first time against Wichita State on March 18, 2006 and then versus Ohio State on March 22, 2007.
Junior guard Josiah-Jordan James and freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler each hit three and freshmen point guard Zakai Zeigler made two.
“My teammates, they are the one that is got me going,” Vescovi said. “They always find me in the right spot at the right time. I think I couldn’t have been able to get all those shots if it wasn’t for them, try and get the offense from me and the right time and the right spot.”
The 3-point shot has been a part of the Vols’ identity before the season even started.
Tennessee hit what would have been a program record-tying 17 3-pointers in its exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne and then turned around and replicated the feat in its season opener versus UT Martin.
However, at times the Vols either struggled to get the looks they wanted or refused to shoot the ball when open and their offensive production suffered as a result.
Tennessee shot 35.4% (145-for-410) from the floor and 23.8% (44-for-185) from behind the 3-point line in its seven losses this season. Its loss to Kentucky on Jan. 15 inside Rupp Arena was the only loss where it made more than seven 3-pointers.
“When we move the ball and we move the parts, that’s when we play our best basketball,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We have got guys that can pass, and we have got guys that can cut and move without the ball. It’s when we get stagnant is when we bog down. Yeah, I would say that now we are at the top where we are really getting the shots that we practice.”
Tennessee is shooting 46% (75-for-163) from beyond the arc during its eight-game winning streak, and it will progress deeper into this tournament if it continues to shoot it as well as it is.
“Each one of us up here and everybody in the locker room, we work tirelessly day-in and day-out,” James said. “We just try to do what we practice, shoot the shots that we work on daily, and so I think we are just able to make it because of our work in the time that we put into the gym.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.