CHATTANOOGA – McMinn County’s cross country teams were roughly in the middle of the pack Saturday in the McCallie Cross Country Invitational at Woodland Park Baptist Church.
The McMinn girls finished eighth out of 13 teams in the standings. Mia Sewell, a freshman, led the Lady Cherokees in 28th place out of 106 individuals with a time of 21:21.38.
Kenzi Stapleton was 42nd in 22:00.78, Xiu Xiu Robinson 51st in 22:38.31, Kate Sherwood 77th in 24:25.67, Kinsley Hayes 80th in 24:57.16, Lorelai Ziegler 82nd in 25:00.62 and Payton Dixon 89th in 25:35.34.
McMinn’s boys were 10th out of 18 teams, and Tyler Bowers led the Cherokees in 28th place out of 130 individuals in 17:22.35.
Shamus Crayne was 42nd in 17:47.49, Braden Mayfield 70th in 19:03.89, Colin Mendez 81st in 19:22.06, Jefferson Hester 86th in 19:39.41, Eli Underdown 88th in 19:44.10 and Nehemiah Jackson 103rd in 20:45.30.
In the girls’ standings, Knoxville Webb was first place, followed by, in order, Baylor, Girls Preparatory School, Maryville, Oak Ridge, Chattanooga Christian and Alcoa.
Cleveland was ninth, one spot behind McMinn.
For the boys, hosting McCallie was in first place, followed by, in order, Maryville, Montgomery Bell Academy, Oak Ridge, Baylor, Chattanooga Christian, Cleveland, Webb and Alcoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.