Addie Smith wasn’t even going to take the free kick at first. McMinn County sure is glad she changed her mind.
The Lee commit had drawn a foul just inches outside the top of Warren County’s penalty box. When Smith saw the path to the goal open in front of her eyes as she lined up, the senior put everything she had into the kick. It resulted in a laser that hit the side of the goalkeeper’s leg and ricocheted into the back of the net with 29 seconds left in the second overtime period.
The Lady Pioneers ran out of time and answers, and the Lady Cherokees celebrated their 6-5 win in a 100-minute thriller of a Region 3-AAA semifinal on Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“Honestly when I lined up, I didn’t have any confidence in myself and I was about to let someone else take it,” Smith said. “But then I shifted Lexi (Lawson) over to give myself a gap and I was just going to go for it, and I hammered that ball as hard as I could. That keeper, I’m thinking, ‘Deflect off her and get in the goal.’
“Once it deflected off of her, I put so much power on it that there was no coming out of that.”
For the third straight year, the Lady Tribe (13-2-1) advanced to the Region 3-AAA championship game and the Class AAA sectional round.
“I was a little nervous throughout the whole game that this was going to be my last game,” Smith said. “But we pushed through and I’ve got at least two more games to go for my senior season.”
Allison Hansford led McMinn in scoring with a hat trick. The senior Liberty commit sent in two goals in the second half and one in the first overtime.
“That’s what you want from your seniors, to step up in big moments and lead the team,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “That’s why they are leaders. Also credit Kendall Heath leading the back line. I know we gave up five goals, but we still had to do a lot of other defending throughout, so that was important for us, also.”
The Lady Cherokees had every reason to be nervous with Warren’s star forward Katie Toney a threat every time she touched the ball. The lightning-quick senior had a hand in all five of the Lady Pioneers’ goals, scoring two herself and assisting on the other three.
“She’s just so good on the ball, she’s quick, and she’s a great goal scorer,” Jacob said of Toney. “She scored a few types of goals, so she’s not just limited to just being fast. She’s technically good, she can shoot the ball really well, so we managed it well enough. Ultimately, you do all you can to defend, and sometimes good attacking just takes over.”
Kylee Hockman gave McMinn a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, finishing in front of the goal after Hansford dribbled down the left sideline and slipped her the through ball.
But nine minutes later, Warren (14-5) woke up, with Toney knocking in the equalizer. Only 45 seconds later, Bekah Jackson knocked in her first of two goals off a Toney assist, and the Lady Cherokees were suddenly down 2-1.
Lexi Lawson equalized at 2-2 off an assist from freshman Mackenzie Howard with 14:41 before halftime, arcing a ball from the top of the 18-yard box over the keeper’s fingers. But Toney again had an answer for the Lady Pioneers, lasering a goal from just outside McMinn’s penalty box that again had the Lady Tribe facing a deficit, 3-2 with 8:14 left in the half.
At this point, Jacob figured the Lady Cherokees were in for a shootout. Fortunately, McMinn had some experience in that kind of game, most recently outlasting Signal Mountain 7-5 to end the regular season.
“Once we get to the point in the season, you really don’t know what to expect,” Jacob said. “I don’t know about a 6-5 scoreline, but it is what it is. I said to the coaches before the game that if we ended up in a shootout, then I guess we have that experience, also, in our toolbag. We’ve played low-scoring games, we’ve played now several high-scoring games, so it is what it is. Ultimately, winning the game is all that matters.”
Hansford then got going with an equalizer in the second half’s fourth minute, the Lady Cherokees’ all-time career scorer arcing a 25-yarder over the keeper to knot the match at 3-3.
Bella Hooper, who finished with 14 saves for McMinn, made arguably the most important one in a one-on-one situation against Toney, deflecting the shot just wide of the goal with about 20 minute left in regulation to keep the game tied.
And then with 13:46 left, Hansford fired in her second goal, cleaning up after Warren defenders initially got feet on an exchange of passes between Hockman and Howard. That goal put McMinn up for the first time since the first half at 4-3.
But not even a minute later, a Lady Pioneer collided hard with Hooper in the box, but the referee did not call a foul, and Jackson took advantage of the empty goal to even Warren back up at 4-4, where the scored remained the remaining 12:54 of regulation.
Hansford’s third goal came with 2:53 left in the first 10-minute period of overtime, slotting past the goalie after dribbling and sprinting down the left sideline to put McMinn ahead 5-4 again. But again, Warren wasn’t done, with Toney finding an open Bailey Bundy, who found the back of the net from about 20 yards out with 4:23 left in the second overtime period.
But that was just enough time for the Lady Tribe to have one more say, which it did thanks to Smith driving into Warren’s attacking third and wisely turning her back to the goal so that a Lady Pioneer had little choice but to foul to get to the ball.
“I knew just taking it to the goal, I knew that one of them would step to me and would probably foul me because they were wanting to get the ball out,” Smith said. “So I figured that if I just take it upon myself and something’s about to happen, I either get a goal past or I draw a foul.”
Smith punished the foul with the ensuing direct free kick, and the Lady Cherokees get to defend their region championship and vie for another state tournament appearance.
“It just a testament to them and the fortitude they have and, like I said before, the desire to win,” Jacob said. “They have that, and that’s shown through the leadership that they have on the team and everything. They wanted to make sure that their season didn’t end tonight, and they did that.”
McMinn also lives to see another two opportunities to make any defensive adjustments, but Jacob said those will be “nothing major.”
“For me, it’s just encouraging them to communicate and really just have a desire to go win the ball and things like that,” Jacob said. “Other than that, I think we’re OK.”
McMinn will play the Region 3-AAA championship game Thursday back at the McMinn County Soccer Complex, with a 7 p.m. kickoff time. The Lady Cherokees will play Franklin County, who beat Rhea County 2-0 in the other semifinal. Franklin County was McMinn’s sectional opponent last season, and this season the Rebelettes beat Warren all three times they played.
Win or lose Thursday, McMinn plays the Class AAA sectional Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line. Possible opponents in that round are Oakland and Siegel.
