Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams cruised to victory in their respective opening games of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament on Monday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
The TWU women, seeded No. 4, dismissed No. 13 Columbia College 92-43. Abbey Barr, a freshman, scored a career high 14 points off the bench, while Jordan Wright led the Lady Bulldogs (19-8) with 19 points. Cambree Mayo scored 12 points and Jacelyn Stone 11, while Mikalee Martin pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
The No. 7-seeded Wesleyan men followed with a 91-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky Christian. Bryant Bernard led five double-figure scorers for the Bulldogs (18-11) with 21 points, and Djimon Wilson scored 18 points, Elisha Mayberry 13 and Brendon Tyler and Jonathan Webb 10 each. Tyler also grabbed 12 rebounds, yielding him a double-double.
The rest of the AAC tournament now moves to Kingsport, with both TWU teams back in action Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Lady Bulldogs play No. 5 Reinhardt at 1:45 p.m., and the Bulldogs battle No. 2 Montreat at 3:30.
The semifinals take place Friday and the championship games Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.