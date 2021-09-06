In 2020 McMinn County High School had a record-breaking year in football. They rolled up impressive numbers on offense and their defense was exceptionally stingy resulting in a 9-1 regular season then a first-round victory in the playoffs over Bearden. A highly anticipated second-round game versus Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett was then called off at the last minute due to a Covid concern. Ultimately, the TSSAA awarded D-B with a free pass into round three of the playoffs, ending the season for the Cherokees. It was unfortunate in many ways, including my lost opportunity to interview Phil Robbins at half time.
Phil Robbins was born in Mountain City, Virginia. His father, Wilmer, was a Methodist minister. The Holston Conference moves their pastors around and Wilmer left Mountain City when Phil was 2 years old. They moved to Glade Springs, Virginia, where Phil lived through the first grade. From there, the family left for Rogersville, Tennessee. This term got Phil through the 6th grade. The move after that altered McMinn County High School sports history as the family went to Trinity Methodist Church in Athens. Phil would reside here from 7th grade through graduation at McMinn.
One can stand in front of Trinity Methodist and throw a rock to the front of Mars Hill Presbyterian Church.
The pastor at Mars Hill during that time was Graham Spurrier, the father of Steve Spurrier. If you ask Phil today he will be quick to tell you, “I was responsible for Steve Spurrier winning the Heisman Trophy!”
Pressed to explain he says, “Steve was a quarterback and I was a quarterback. When Steve heard I was going to McMinn he didn’t want any part of that competition so he ultimately moved to Johnson City where he attended Science Hill High School before signing with the University of Florida where he won the Heisman.” Whether or not Steve’s father leaving Mars Hill for Johnson City had any bearing on Steve’s move was potentially another factor, I suppose.
While playing football at McMinn, Phil was a teammate of Benny Monroe for a couple years. Benny was an outstanding athlete who signed with Kentucky before transferring to Maryville College then playing in the Canadian Football League for a short while. Phil also played basketball and baseball while with the Cherokees. He says, “I thought you were supposed to play them all.”
During his high school career, Phil was a part of one of the most storied victories in the history of the school. This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1961 upset of a No. 1 Bradley Central team that featured Steve Sloan. Sloan went on to a career at quarterback at Alabama playing for the legendary Bear Bryant.
I asked Phil to tell me about the game and like a lot of older athletes his recall is amazing. His story, however, is prefaced by an event prior to the season beginning.
“In the spring of 1961 the football team took a bus to Chattanooga Central for a scrimmage. Chattanooga Central at the time was a state powerhouse, located near downtown Chattanooga on Dodds Ave. near where McCallie is now. They were coached by Red Etter.” Red Etter would become the head coach at Chattanooga Baylor. He coached against McMinn in 1975 in the first round of the playoffs in another memorable McMinn win.
“Central had a great fieldhouse and two practice fields at the time. It was a tradition for us to scrimmage them each year at the conclusion of spring practice.” Phil continues saying “that summer brought the darkest day in the history of McMinn County High School Athletics as football coach Ace Adams, basketball coach Gene Derrick and a few others were all fired. It was chaos. Students were upset and there were ‘strikes.’ My dad had a strong spirit. He went to the School Board for the coaches. He told me a person had to have the guts and the courage to say what you believe.”
“I was working part time at The Men’s Shop in downtown Athens with Ed Self, August Adams and Curtis Foster making $0.50 an hour when Bob and Jack Henderson came to see me introducing themselves as our new football coaches. I had not participated in any of the walkouts or strikes but it didn’t extend to everyone. Over 50 boys quit playing football after that. The ironic thing was I already knew Jack Henderson from meeting him on the Wesleyan campus.”
When practice began the Cherokees had only 25 players but they managed to win their first three games over Lenoir City, Rhea County and Red Bank before losing to Soddy Daisy. A win over East Ridge was followed by a shellacking at Oak Ridge 51-7. A Homecoming victory over Maryville preceded a loss at McCallie and a scoreless tie in the mud at Alcoa. So the Tribe was 5-3-1 headed into the Bradley game.
The Bears were ranked No. 1 in Tennessee. In those days there was no classification and no playoffs. Bradley was the only team to beat Oak Ridge that year. One of McMinn’s best players, Harold Priest, had torn his ACL versus Alcoa.
Phil says, “no one had ever heard of an ACL until Joe Namath tore his a few years later. Everyone was downcast because of that. Harold was an Offensive Guard and a Linebacker. But I refused to allow my teammates to stay down. I told them ‘we’re gonna win this game.’ We had good practices all week. We had lost Harold Priest who was 6’2” or 6’3” and 185 lbs. and his sub was Denny Charles who was 5’8” and 155 lbs. But he was tough and we nicknamed him Hatchet Man.”
According to the Daily Post-Athenian around 5,000 fans attended the game. “On the first offensive play of the game we told Hatchet Man we were going to give the ball to Mike Reynolds and he was running behind him. We’re going to see what you’ve got. Bradley had Bob Johnson replacing his injured brother at linebacker, so Charlie McKeehan cut the defensive tackle off and the linebacker was gone. Hatchet Man slipped but Reynolds left cleat marks on him and wasn’t touched until Sloan got him after a 35-yard gain. The longer the game went, the more confident we became and we led start to finish, winning 20-6. After the game, my dad and Bill Harrill passed the hat and raised enough money to send us to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida to see Penn State versus Georgia Tech.”
