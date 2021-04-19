McMinn County put its pitching depth to the test against a gauntlet of formidable foes over the weekend.
The Cherokees finished 1-2-1 in four games of the Scott Dean Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Tribe began with a 6-5 walk-off win over Webb School of Knoxville on Friday in Maryville, then capped the evening battling the homestanding Maryville Rebels to a 1-1 tie after eight innings.
McMinn began Saturday with a competitive 3-1 loss against Combine Academy from North Carolina, which is ranked No. 31 nationally according to Perfect Game, at Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Tribe then finished with a 10-7 defeat at Hardin Valley Academy, which has a 20-2 record and boasts a win over Class AAA’s top-ranked Farragut this season.
“Pitching-wise, we had a lot of guys step up and came in and gave us a chance to win ball games,” said Tribe coach Matt Ray. “Guys who normally don’t pitch much but got to this weekend did a great job for us, threw strikes. Defense played well, and offensively I thought our at-bats were quality ever day.”
The Cherokees (10-8-1) return to District 5-AAA play today, hitting the road to East Hamilton for a 5 p.m. first pitch. McMinn then returns home 7 p.m. Tuesday for the second leg against East Hamilton, as it seeks to stay atop the district standings.
Ronne had walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Beavers bunted for a single, and a passed ball with Ollie Akens at bat moved the two runners to scoring position. Akens was then intentionally walked, setting the stage for Grimmett’s winning RBI.
McMinn had jumped ahead 5-0 after the first two innings, but Webb responded with two runs each in the third and fifth innings, then plated a tying run in the top of the seventh on a single.
“We pieced some stuff together early on against Webb,” Ray said. “We had great ABs (at-bats) all day in that game with timely hitting. Hopefully at some point it can become a consistent thing for us.”
Webb finished with a narrow 10-9 hit advantage. Akens was the winning pitcher after throwing the last two innings. Will Grimmett started and pitched the first three innings, and Jayden Miller pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and Carson Clark 1/3 inning.
The Rebels scored first in the second inning with a one-out walk, steal and a catcher overthrow of third base on another steal attempt.
McMinn’s first big threat at runs was in the fourth inning, which Andrew Beavers led off with a double off a diving Maryville right fielder’s glove. Will Harris bunted for a single, but Beavers was caught out at home attempting to score. Hayden Frank’s double put runners on second and third with one out still, but a strikeout and pop out sent the Tribe off empty-handed.
“Again, we’re doing better and getting better ABs at the plate,” Ray said. “But we’ve to figure out a way when we’ve got the opportunity with runners in scoring position, we’ve got to get them in.”
The Cherokees finally broke through for their run in the fifth inning after one-out singles from Jayden Miller and Ollie Akens. Miller stole third base, and Andrew Ronne beat out the attempted double-play ball at first base for the RBI.
Hayden Frank finished his four-inning start with eight strikeouts against no hits and one walk. Ronne’s lone inning, the fifth, had him facing runners at the corners with two outs after a double and a walk, but he picked up his third strikeout after to keep the game knotted 1-1.
Sidewinder Carson Clark picked up three strikeouts sending Maryville off in order in both the sixth and seventh inning.
McMinn had bases loaded with two outs in the top of the eighth, thanks to an Akens single and three walks, but a groundout ended that threat. Ryan Guthrie yielded a single and a walk to Maryville in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, but then picked up the strikeout to finish the game in a deadlock.
The tournament rules allowed only one extra inning to be played, thus ending it in a tie.
Combine hit two doubles in the third inning, the latter driving home two go-ahead runs, and the Goats tacked on a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Ryan Guthrie (L) pitched the complete game, holding his own with six strikeouts against five hits, two walks and three earned runs through six innings.
The Cherokees finished with three hits, with Ty Barnett also hitting a single.
“First of all, Ryan Guthrie, who threw a complete game against those guys, did an excellent job,” Ray said. “He kept them off balance and threw a lot of strikes and defense made plays behind him. And our at-bats were competitive at-bats against some very good arms.”
But the Cherokees could not get the third out against Hardin Valley in the bottom of the second inning after two Hawks had singled to get on base. A walk, a three-RBI double and an error fueled a seven-spot that put the Hawks ahead for good.
Against a team that put 13 runs on Farragut earlier in the season, that spelled trouble.
“We should’ve gotten out of that inning with no runs scored that inning, but it turned into a seven-run inning for Hardin Valley,” Ray said. “So again, one or two bad plays, and we win that ball game against a very quality team.”
Hardin Valley tacked on two more runs in the third, but the Cherokees started battling back from their 9-2 deficit in the fourth with Sam Goodin’s two-RBI single. Matthew Pledge and Hyde each drove in a run in the fifth, inching McMinn back within 9-6.
The Hawks added one more run in the bottom of the fifth. Jayden Miller’s single in the top of the seventh produced the final run for the Cherokees, but their rally ended with a groundout next at-bat.
Pledge finished with five strikeouts against eight hits, five walks and six earned runs in his five-inning start, but he limited the Hawks to just three more runs after that second inning. Goodin pitched the sixth inning for the Tribe, giving up one walk, one hit and no runs.
