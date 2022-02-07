Some changes could be coming to football schedules this fall.
In its meeting Monday, the TSSAA Board of Control decided that "approximately" 20 football games around the state every week will be moved from Friday to Thursday during the upcoming 2022 season, in order to ensure that officials are available to cover each game.
According to the meeting's minutes, "the struggle it has been to have officials cover every game" was cited as the reason for the board's decision.
The state office will identify the games that schools would be required to play on Thursday. No school will have more than one game moved during the season. Schools will be informed by mid-March if they have a game that will be moved and what game that would be.
This policy will only be in effect for the upcoming 2022 season, and a more permanent plan to address the issue is set to be discussed in the next Board of Control meeting, which is scheduled for June 7-9.
In other action, the board discussed the mercy rules for football and basketball, with possible changes to be considered in the June meeting.
The current mercy rule for football is a running clock for as long as the winning team is ahead by 35 points or more, with regular timing rules back in effect if the margin becomes less than 35 points. The basketball mercy rule calls for a running clock once one team leads by 35 points or more in the fourth quarter, with the clock continuing to run the rest of the game regardless of point differential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.