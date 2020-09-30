ENGLEWOOD — The Chargers face a different type of challenge this week.
McMinn Central competed with Meigs County in the first half of last week’s game before the Tigers’ physicality took over. Meigs gained over 300 yards on the ground with the help of a very physical offensive line.
Central (1-4, 0-1) hosts Region 3-3A foe Loudon (6-0, 2-0) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and the Redskins will not be any less of a challenge, but they will present a different problem to solve.
While Meigs tries to pound teams into submission, Loudon throws the ball much more behind junior quarterback Keaton Harig, the son of Loudon Coach Jeff Harig. The younger Harig currently holds the record for most passing yards in a season, the first Loudon quarterback to have more passing touchdowns than rushing, the team passing record, and in a game earlier this year he set a new school record for passing yards in a single game with 342 yards and five touchdowns, according to WBIR TV.
Against Polk County Harig went 18-21 for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
“They do throw it a little bit more,” McMinn Central Coach Derrick Davis said. “They have a really good quarterback, Coach Harig’s son. He’s a pretty good player, he operates the offense well. They throw the ball well. They can run the ball too, but they have had a lot of success throwing the ball. You figure they are going to continue to do that, so I’d say we’ll see a little more passing this week.”
The passing game has worked for the Redskins, now ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, as they have won 19 out of their last 20 games. That one loss was to Alcoa last year in the state semifinals.
“They are awfully good like Meigs,” Davis said. “So it’s from the frying pan into the fire.”
The overall game plan is not a secret as the Chargers want to be able to move the ball with long drives and keep Loudon’s offense off the field. But to do that the Chargers have to score.
Central was able to move the ball in the first half against Meigs last week, but couldn’t get the ball into the end zone.
“We’ve got to finish drives, we can’t get down there and not score,” Davis said. “As good as a first drive we had (against Meigs), we had a busted assignment and we lost yards. We were kind of scrambling there and botched the field goal attempt. But yes, we want to limit their offense, keep them off the field. We want to sustain drives, but we have to finish.”
When Loudon does have the ball there are certain things the Chargers have to do better this week than they did last week.
“We are going to have to do a little bit better job in the secondary,” Davis said. “We had a busted coverage that led to a big gain Friday. We are going to have to get a little more pressure on the quarterback in passing situations. We are going to have to tackle well in space. Those guys catch the ball and a lot of their yards are yards after the catch. We are going to have to be really good tacklers when they do catch it.”
Central has played several teams tough in the first half before the game got away from them in the second half. While he would like to get more wins for this year’s seniors, he sees signs that the future could bring the wins that Central fans covet. While nobody likes to lose, Davis said his team’s morale is still good.
“Obviously, you would like for these seniors to have more wins. But down the road we think we are seeing things that will pay off. I’d like to see it pay off this year for this year’s senior class.
“It’s frustrating. You know how hard you work and not getting the results you want. We are getting the results in terms of getting better, but not the ultimate result we want in winning the game. It’s frustrating for everyone, but everyone is showing up and has a good attitude.”
Central is in the middle of a schedule gauntlet as the Chargers have played Meigs — the No. 2 team in Class 2A — and now face the No. 4 team in 3A in Loudon. They still have to play Red Bank and Davis said Brainerd may be the most improved team in Reigon 3-3A.
“Playing these tough teams will help us,” Davis said. “I do believe we are getting better. We do have another tough one Friday night. It’s another challenge. It’s a district game also. We’ve just got to keep working and hopefully we put four quarters together and make some things happen.
“I think those guys believe in what we are doing. They are giving good effort and hopefully we can get some wins down the road. I’d like to see it happen this week. You never know what is going to happen.”
Charger Notes: Central should be relatively healthy for the game as Davis believes every starter that played last week will play this week... No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets go on sale Wednesday and can be purchased at Central’s front office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.