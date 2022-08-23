Just a few changes were all McMinn County needed to turn a potentially competitive match into a wipeout.
After outlasting Sequoyah for a three-point first-set win, the Lady Cherokees cruised in the next two and won the non-district match in straight sets, 25-22, 25-8, 25-5, on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
The win ended a two-game skid for the Lady Cherokees (3-2), who had come in off losses to Bradley Central and Cleveland.
“I think we fell into our rotation better,” said McMinn head coach Taylor South. “We’ve had to make a lot of changes. We’ve had some injuries and things like that. And so we were a lot smoother.”
The Lady Tribe struggled to pull away from Sequoyah in the first set, never leading by more than four points before a Juliana Mason kill finally ended the first set in McMinn’s favor.
Serving proved a major difference between the tight first set and romps in the last two. After no aces in the opening set, the Lady Cherokees landed eight of them in the second and third sets.
“We struggled in the first set with our serves,” South said. “We had quite a few errors, but we really stepped it up in the second and third set. It made a big difference.”
Ramiyah Thompson led McMinn in kills with nine. Elina Kurowski sent down four kills, including one from the back row to end the match, and Amelia Willis and Mason tallied three kills each. Thompson and Willis each recorded two block-kills.
Kurowski and Mason served three aces each, and Lexi Cooley also landed two aces.
The Lady Cherokees resume play in District 5-AAA Thursday at Rhea County, with first serve at 6 p.m.
