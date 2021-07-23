Nick Arsenault had some catching up to do in order to attract the notice of college soccer programs.
And the McMinn County senior’s efforts paid off with an offer from the defending Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season champions, and Arsenault signed his letter of intent to continue his education and soccer career at Milligan University earlier this week.
Arsenault had lost his junior season of soccer last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all spring sports in 2020. Losing such a critical year in the recruiting process, Arsenault had something to prove for his senior year.
“I was pretty gutted that I didn’t get my junior year of soccer, but I’m extremely grateful to get the opportunity, and it feels good to know that I could do it in one year when most people get two,” said Arsenault in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I’m ready to get to work and showcase my abilities that I wish I could’ve done my junior and senior year.”
Those efforts earned Arsenault the designation of captain for his senior season with the Cherokees. Arsenault was mainly an outside fullback, anchoring McMinn’s back line, but at times he also played in the midfield and even up front.
“For me it was as simple as like, I’ve got to go out there and be a leader, no matter how the season goes,” said Arsenault, who is interested in either business or political science for his major. “If I go out there and play my role and just do what I know I’m capable of doing, then I’d be set to to succeed.”
Despite his main role as a defender, Arsenault still scored four goals his senior season.
“In games where I knew I could make something happen, then I would go give my effort at it, and I got a few goals,” Arsenault said.
And even in the midst of a 3-11 season for the Tribe, with a team otherwise heavily reliant on freshmen and sophomores, Arsenault stood out enough to earn All-District 5-AAA First Team and All-Region 3-AAA Second Team honors.
“Nick was one of those guys that his work ethic was phenomenal,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “He was going to work hard the entire game. So from that standpoint, being a captain, that excellent work ethic and work rate was a good example to the rest of our team and really helped in a season where we were really young and we really needed some leaders.”
And between his senior season of high school play and his club soccer play with McMinn United FC, Arsenault received offers from not only Milligan, but also Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, and University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
But Milligan, in Elizabethton, left the best impression on Arsenault, thanks to the AAC regular-season title it won this past spring. The Buffaloes also finished the AAC tournament as runners-up and knocked off nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett in the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round, finishing their season with a record of 12-3 overall and 9-1 in AAC play.
“With Milligan, whenever I went to visit there, I really just loved the atmosphere there and what they’re building,” Arsenault said. “They’re coming off a championship, and I feel like my competitiveness and willingness to be a leader on the team is good for a team like that.”
Having contributed on offense this season for McMinn even as a defender, Arsenault expects that he could be doing more of that at Milligan, where he will continue to play at outside back.
“I feel like it’s going to be a lot more demanding on the attacking end,” Arsenault said. “In college, I feel like they’re going to play a more offensive high tempo, and it’s going to require me to help more on the offense. And I have to make sure that my stamina is going to be good for that with all that running up and down the sidelines.”
And Arsenault hopes to contribute to another conference championship for the Buffaloes as a freshman.
“I’ve just got to go out there and do my thing,” Arsenault said. “I don’t want to go out there and try to do something that I’m not special at. If I go out there and do what they know I can do, I think I’ll see the field pretty early.”
With Arsenault having flown under the radar in recruiting, thanks to COVID-19 wiping out his junior year, Rikard believes Milligan is getting a pleasant surprise.
“Nick is one of those guys who has always worked really hard and is very passionate and very driven when it comes to soccer,” Rikard said. “And so it doesn’t surprise me at all. I think Nick is one of the guys who has an opportunity to have success at the college level because he has the skills and skill set to be successful. He’s quick, he’s athletic, smart, all the things that you look for in a player, and I think he’ll have a lot of success at Milligan.”
“Milligan is getting a guy that I think some schools may have passed on because he didn’t have that long list of accolades going in to his senior year. And I think they’re probably getting one of the steals of this past season, just because he is such a good player.”
Arsenault is the son of Josh Arsenault and Jennifer Kittle. His older sister, Kayla, was a former standout defender for the McMinn girls’ soccer team and has played the last two years for the Tennessee Wesleyan women’s team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.