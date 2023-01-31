Another senior for McMinn County crossed the 1,000 career points milestone and got it out of the way early in the game.
Davion Evans crossed the mark in the first quarter of the Cherokees' 56-34 win over Sequoyah on Monday at McMinn County High School, which the point guard called “a blessing” after the game. Evans became the second Tribe senior to reach 1,000 career points after Tucker Monroe did it the week before.
"Those guys, they didn't have to say anything, but it's been on their mind,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “And it's been on our other players' mind, they wanted to get that for them and they were probably as happy as him. Davion was probably relieved and everybody else was happy. Just like Tucker was last week, it's like, 'Whew I don't have to stress about it anymore.'”
Evans was one of five Cherokees who scored at least eight points Monday, finishing with eight points, six assists and five steals.
"And the thing about Dave is he's giving himself up for the team,” Casey said. “He could score a lot more, but he doesn't because he wants us to win and he's become a lockdown defender and he's become a distributor with six or seven assists a game. And he wants to win, and if he gets two points and six or seven assists, he's happy. Or if he gets 12 points and 14 (assists), he's the same guy. As long as we win, he's the same guy, and he's been a pleasure to coach.”
Reese Frazier led in scoring with 17 points. Tucker Monroe scored nine points and Hayden Smith and Will Benton eight each. Benton and Caden Hester also pulled 10 rebounds each.
McMinn (17-8) led 16-11 after one quarter, then outscored Sequoyah 20-4 in the second period to take control of the game. The Cherokees were ahead 36-15 at halftime and 48-22 after three, overcoming the Chiefs' physical play.
"I'm a big fan of letting players decide basketball games, but there's at times some things you've got to get in and nip, and maybe that didn't happen tonight,” Casey said. “But it's good for us. They slapped and beat and banged the whole time. We got guys with bloody noses and cut eyebrows and stuff like that, and guess what, every one of them got back off the mat and went back in. So that says a lot about our character. Defensively we were excellent.”
LADY CHEROKEES 60, LADY CHIEFS 35: McMinn's girls got their offense untracked in the second half to turn an 18-18 halftime deadlock into a comfortable win.
Aubrey Gonzalez, in her second game back from injury, scored nine of her game-high 20 points in a 24-point third quarter for the Lady Cherokees (16-11).
Brooklyn Stinnett drilled both of her 3-pointers for six of her nine points, and Jaz Moses chipped in five of her 11 in that third period, which ended with McMinn ahead 42-31. The Lady Tribe continued pulling away with an 18-4 fourth quarter, with Katie Elliott and Reagan Goforth scoring all five and four of their points, respectively.
"Sometimes you get to talking to yourself and everything,” said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. “And halftime we adjusted. Sequoyah did a great job guarding. Not many people play man-to-man. Aubrey finally took off and our guards. And it was a good win.”
McMinn only trailed once, 4-3, but struggled to get any separation against the Lady Chiefs with a 7-30 field goal shooting performance in the first half.
"You ain't going to play great all the time,” Tucker said. “And we didn't at first, but they had something to do with that. But we picked it up, and here we go.”
