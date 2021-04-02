DECATUR — Meigs County’s new girls’ basketball coach is a familiar face.
Derika Mooney, the assistant coach for the last three years, has been tapped to be the new head coach. She replaces Jason Powell, who has retired after 16 years at the helm of the Lady Tigers.
“It is a blessing to be in this position,” Mooney, also known as Coach D, said.
“It’s always been a dream of mine. I’m extremely excited, to the point to where part of me (wonders) is this real. It is April Fools so is it some kind of joke? But I’m really excited. It will probably sink in tomorrow.”
Mooney, 31, played basketball at McMinn County High School, graduating in 2007. She then played at Walters State Community College and finished up at King University.
Mooney then finished up her schooling at Tennessee Wesleyan University, where she was a student assistant under TWU Coach Jeff Rice for a couple of years.
She was a middle school assistant coach at Meigs for a year before becoming an assistant under Powell for the last three years.
Meigs County High School Principal John Grissom said there was solid interest in the job and that he and Athletic Director Bryan Sayne hired the best person for the job.
“She is the most familiar with the program and the most familiar with the players,” Sayne said. “She brings a lot of ideas and a lot of energy to the program. She’s been here long enough that she’s like family.”
The players were called to the gym and Grissom introduced Mooney as she walked onto the gym floor.
The players applauded and seemed happy with the decision.
“I was watching the players when Coach Mooney came around the corner and they seemed fired up,” Sayne said.
The lone two seniors returning, Sara Swafford and Cayden Hennessee, are looking forward to playing under Mooney. Mooney coached some of the current high school players in middle school.
“We are excited about it,” Hennessee said. “We all expected it. She’s been here and she came up with us. We’re excited about her.”
Swafford said it will be different not having Powell leading the way, but she is also excited about playing under Mooney.
“She is a lot more patient with us. Doesn’t yell as much,” Swafford said, jokingly. “But as far as conditioning, she will probably be about the same about pushing us hard and getting us ready for a winning season. He (Powell) challenged her (Mooney) to be harder than he was. But we love her and we will win games.”
Every coach has their differences and no one way is the right way, Mooney said. She added she may not be quite as vocal as Powell was, but she will demand the same effort that he required.
“We are similar in a lot of ways in terms of play,” Mooney said. “I do get upset, but I’m not as (demonstrative). I’m maybe a little bit more patient.”
Mooney said Powell taught her a lot about basketball.
“What didn’t I learn from Coach Powell,” Mooney said. “That’s one thing I liked about Coach Powell, was just his basketball knowledge. We would sit and talk and things that I didn’t see, he saw, and vice versa. So we understood each other. He was awesome. He was definitely a great mentor and I appreciate my three years that I was with him.”
Powell said Mooney is ready for the job at hand.
“I think Derika will do a great job at Meigs,” Powell said. “She is highly motivated and very knowledgeable about how she wants to run her program.”
Like Powell, Mooney prefers a high-tempo game with a press and scoring on fast breaks. But whether or not her first team will do that depends on the type of team the Lady Tigers have next year.
“I’d rather be up and down, and press,” Mooney said. “But I am going to have to adjust some things just because we may not have the speed that we had last year.”
The Lady Tigers lost all five starters off this year’s state tournament team to graduation. But Mooney likes the players coming back.
“I have got two that have played a little, Cayden and Talley (Lawson). The rest are not real experienced. But as long as we can compete I will be happy with our progress,” Mooney said. “With us being young, the only thing we can do is to grow and get better. I’m ready to take on the challenge.”
The Lady Tigers will compete in a new district this coming year with McMinn Central, Kingston, Loudon, Sweetwater and Tellico Plains.
