McMinn County’s Juliana Mason (center) and McMinn Central’s Karina Bystry (20) battle at the net for the volleyball Monday at McMinn County High School. McMinn’s Amelia Willis (11) looks on at the play.
McMinn Central had some competitive moments against McMinn County, just not nearly enough of them.
The Chargerettes were as close as 15-12 in the first set and 11-8 in the third, but the Lady Cherokees were able to finish off their Senior Night win 25-18, 25-4, 25-14, on Monday at McMinn County High School.
“We had some moments and some good momentum going, but we just didn’t execute well,” said Central interim head coach Emily Plaster. “Too many errors, still mental mistakes. We’ll take tonight, put a fire underneath it, and get ready for our district game (Tuesday).”
McMinn outscored Central 10-6 the rest of the first set, then rolled to a 25-4 win in the second set fueled by numerous Chargerette errors.
Central was close for a while in the third set, thanks to two Jaxyn Hawn kills and a Josie Grueber ace. But with McMinn clinging ahead 11-8, Elena Kurowski and Jazmine Moses sent down kills, and the Lady Cherokees finished the set and the match on a 14-6 run.
“That first set was not our best, by far, and they played a lot better ball in the second and third set,” said McMinn head coach Taylor South. “We played our zone and we got our serves in. It was much better.”
Ramiyah Thompson and Amelia Willis led the Lady Cherokees in kills with three each. Kurowski served four aces and registered one kill, and Lexi Cooley recorded two aces.
Hawn led the Chargerettes with three kills and two blocks, and Lily Graves tallied a kill and an ace.
McMinn followed with its regular-season finale Tuesday against District 5-AAA opponent Ooltewah. Central took to the road Tuesday at Alcoa in District 5-AA play and plays its regular-season finale 6 p.m. Wednesday back home against district rival Sequoyah.
