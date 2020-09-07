SWEETWATER — The final score didn’t reflect it, but for a while, McMinn Central was making Sweetwater play its game.
The Chargers prevented the Wildcats from adding on to their two-touchdown lead up through halftime, but Sweetwater then pulled away in the second half and dealt Central a 41-6 loss in both teams’ Region 3-3A opener Friday at King Berrong Stadium.
Jace Derrick bulled into the end zone from one yard out with 3:49 left, capping a 16-play, 66-yard drive that averted a shutout and produced the Chargers’ first points of the season.
“We could’ve went out there and laid down, and we did not do that,” said Central Coach Derrick Davis. “It got away from us there at the end, but I’m proud of them. And the only thing you can do is when times are tough, you can’t lay out of work. You’ve got to show up Monday and keep working. We’re showing spots of some good things, some bright spots, and if we can get more consistent and string more of those together, we’re going to get better.”
Sweetwater had jumped ahead quickly, with Austin Long firing to Kaleb Johnkins on a seam route for a 52-yard touchdown pass and a 6-0 lead on the Wildcats’ second possession.
Central’s answering drive showed some promise, with Blake Elrod completing a pass to Derrick for 12 yards into Wildcat territory. However, a fumbled snap set the Chargers (0-3, 0-1 Region 3-3A) behind the sticks, and the possession ended with Jovan Johnkins intercepting Elrod’s pass and returning it to midfield.
And then on the first snap after the Central turnover, Bryce Johnson swept left and sprinted the 50 yards to put the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) ahead 13-0 with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
But the Chargers’ offense found some rhythm on its next possession, which lasted more than seven minutes. Jyrel Arnwine started the drive with an eight-yard run, and a Sweetwater roughing the kicker call on a punt kept Central’s drive alive. Gains of six yards by Jesse Shambley and nine by Derrick marched the Chargers to as far as the Sweetwater 5-yard line.
And on fourth-and-seven from the Wildcats’ 8, Elrod’s pass to an open Darius Carden in the end zone was inches off target, ending a drive that could’ve put more pressure on Sweetwater if Central had scored.
“Obviously, it would’ve been a six-point game at the half, and getting the ball in the second (half),” Davis said. “But you can play the what-if game, it didn’t happen. But yeah, it was there, we just didn’t execute.”
But even after that missed touchdown opportunity with 5:32 before haltime, Central’s defense held firm twice in the second quarter. Isaac Dean sacked Long for a six-yard first-down loss to stall the Wildcats’ ensuing possession. And the Chargers’ defensive series after that one was a three-and-out.
And to Sweetwater Coach Mike Martin, that effort from Central was no surprise.
“We had to execute, and we did in the first quarter,” Martin said. “And then we got to playing (Davis’) type of game, which is, he makes it ugly and keeps the ball away from you, and you have to take advantage every time you get the football, and we didn’t. And you’ve got to credit Central for that. I knew they’d play hard and play their tails off, and he’s going to be OK. He’s struggling a little right now, but he’s going to be OK.”
Central’s drive to open the second half, however, went three-and-out, with a second-down clipping penalty setting the Chargers back. And this time, Sweetwater followed up its defensive stop with a score, with Long finding Ty Ezell in the flat for an eight-yard touchdown after six plays with 7:43 left in the third quarter.
“We kind of sleepwalked in the second quarter and just tried to tell our kids if you’re not careful, you’re going to be in a battle if you don’t go out there and take care of business that third quarter,” Martin said. “And we came out and executed a lot better.
“We just ran our gameplan and executed instead of forcing some things and missing some blocks. And Austin made a couple of plays with his legs when we dropped back to pass, and he’s got to do more of that.”
The Chargers’ next drive produced one first down before ending on downs at the Wildcats’ 42-yard line, and Sweetwater’s first snap after had Johnson catching a swing pass from Long, making a few Central defenders miss, and sprinting 54 yards to paydirt.
Long finished 11-for-15 passing with 150 yards and three touchdowns and also ran six times for 40 yards. Johnson ended up with 138 total offensive yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.
“We made a concerted effort to try to get the ball out to the edge a little more when they were bringing pressure up the middle, and we just executed a lot better,” Martin said.
Central’s next possession ended on the first snap with a fumble that the Wildcats recovered at the Chargers’ 34-yard line, and Jayden Barker scored on a five-yard run after the first snap of the fourth quarter, putting Sweetwater ahead 34-0.
Gavin Macon also scored on a 60-yard run with 17.1 seconds left for the Wildcats, answering Derrick’s shutout-spoiling touchdown.
The Chargers will now look to build on some of the positive developments Friday, such as season highs in both rushing yards (145 on 46 plays) and total offensive yards (180). Derrick led the way on the ground with 77 yards on 19 carries.
Central’s 13 first downs were also a season-best, and it committed only three penalties. However, Central will also aim to improve on ball security after three fumbles, one of them lost. But with several players out Friday due to injury and COVID-19 protocol, Davis could appreciate the fight his team showed.
“When we watch the film, you’re going to see good effort,” Davis said. “The mistakes we’re making, it’s not like we’re loafing or not hustling. It’s mistakes of, we’ve got to do a better job of correcting and teaching, and we’ve got some guys who are stepping in and playing. Right now we’re missing a few, so it’s a good opportunity to get them worked and build depth.”
After three straight road games to start the season, the Chargers are finally at home 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, against U.S. 411 rival Polk County.
“Hopefully we can learn from this, and we’ve got a big one next week,” Davis said. “We finally get to play at home after three straight games, so we’re looking forward to that for sure.”
Sweetwater has its off date this Friday and will be back in action at home Sept. 18 against Brainerd in Region 3-3A play. Brainerd gave state-ranked Loudon a surprisingly tough test Friday, trailing the Redskins only 14-12 at halftime before ultimately slipping away to a 35-18 loss.
“There’s a lot of season left, and we’re relatively healthy, so I’m excited about that,” Martin said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”
