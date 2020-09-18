MADISONVILLE — McMinn Central just couldn’t get much going when it really needed to.
And against a Sequoyah team finally starting to get all its varsity players back, it spelled a straight-set loss of 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 for the Chargerettes on Thursday at the Chop House.
Central (0-10, 0-5 District 5-AA) was still left searching for its first win of the volleyball season.
“Nothing went the way it was supposed to go,” said Chargerettes Coach Jenna Adams. “So tomorrow’s practice will be for a long time. That was nothing compared to what they are capable of playing. Nothing at all.”
One of the few bright spots for Central was the serving of Kailey Finney. She served five straight points in the second set to bring the Chargerettes to within 19-17 after they were behind as many as seven points. But Sequoyah took a timeout, got back on serve thanks to a Central error, then closed out that set with a 6-1 run.
Finney served again to start the third set, giving the Chargerettes an early 3-0 lead there, but the Lady Chiefs then went on a 24-6 tear. Finney was back on serve when Central was down 24-9, serving four straight points before the match ended.
Lucy Davis led the Chargerettes with three kills, with Kampbell Darnell and Finney adding one kill each.
Central is back on the road Tuesday, traveling to Chattanooga Central for a 6 p.m. varsity start.
Sequoyah rang up an 18-5 team kills advantage for the match. Brooklyn James led with seven of the Lady Chiefs’ kills along with two aces.
Zoe Cathcart had six kills and a block, four of them in Sequoyah’s match-opening 8-0 run. Central closed to within 16-13 in the first set before the Lady Chiefs pulled away with another 9-4 burst to take the 1-0 set lead.
Abby Borden finished with four kills, two blocks and two aces for Sequoyah.
Lady Chiefs Coach Rebekah Monhollen said Thursday’s match was only the second this fall she had the entire varsity team together, thanks to some being out due to COVID-19 protocol at various times in the season.
“So the team chemistry is finally starting to come together,” Monhollen said. “And the more they practice and the more they play, it’s just going to get better from here. That’s what we’re looking forward to. So varsity really saw a difference.”
