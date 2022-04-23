Neither side got many shots at the other’s goal, let alone put one in the net.
McMinn County and Cumberland County played to a 0-0 draw Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex, in a non-district clash that featured a first half in which both teams combined for three shots on goal.
“To get a shutout is huge, not concede a goal,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “I think that’s a victory we can take out of this. Cumberland County is a really good squad. They move the ball around well, and we did a good job of moving laterally and staying in front of them. So to come out with a tie is a good result. We always go into them wanting to win, but to not come away with a loss is huge.”
The Cherokees (7-4-2) finished the match with a 9-3 shots on goal advantage, but four of McMinn’s shots on goal came in the last five minutes. Otherwise, the match was largely both teams struggling for possession in the middle third of the field, with both defenses preventing the other’s offense from getting off clean shots.
“That’s a testament to how well the play was between the 18s,” Rikard said. “A lot of possession, and those shots weren’t coming because defensively both teams were just locking it down. They played a little deep and prevented us from being able to get in behind. That was frustrating for our forwards and our attackers, but we’ve got to learn to overcome that strategy in a game.”
Cumberland (7-2-3) manufactured the first real threat at a score with just over 10 minutes left, with McMinn goalkeeper Noah Graybeal diving to deflect a shot for the save, but the ball remained dangerously close to the mouth of the Tribe’s goal before defender Russell Carter cleared it away.
The Cherokees were finally able to put more pressure on the Jets’ goal with time ticking away. But with just over four minutes left, a Cumberland defender covered for an out-of-position keeper to save a McMinn shot within the frame. The Tribe got another shot off that first deflection, but the Jets’ goalie recovered in time to make the save on it.
McMinn also got a corner kick with three minutes left that came up empty, and Brady Ervin created two solid looks at the goal on the run within the last two minutes, but both of his shots met the keeper.
For the match, the Tribe attempted five corner kicks to the Jets’ four.
“We’ve got to do better and continue to work on finishing our scoring opportunities when they arise,” Rikard said.
The Cherokees have three non-district games left in the regular season. They play the first of those 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage.
