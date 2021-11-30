With McMinn County’s success this season came some superlatives in the Region 4-5A awards released this past week.
Jayden Miller garnered Offensive Player of the Year honors, Jaryd Gable was named a Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Spencer Sullins earned Special Teams Player of the Year from the Cherokees, who finished the 2021 football season as the region runner-up.
For coach Bo Cagle, the multiple superlatives were a “testament to our team.”
“I thought they all played well, and obviously our region knows that, and they got voted into those positions,” Cagle said.
Miller, as a dual-threat quarterback, threw for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns on 105-198 passing. The junior also led the Cherokees in rushing with 932 yards and 19 touchdowns on 151 carries.
Gable, a senior at defensive tackle, led the Tribe in total tackles with 114 on the year, with 55 solo tackles and 59 assisted tackles also the team leads in both subcategories. Gable’s 13 tackles for loss were second on the team, and he also blocked a punt on special teams.
Sullins, a sophomore, handled both kicking and punting chores for the Cherokees this season. Sullins was 27-28 on points after touchdowns this year and 7-9 on field goals with a season long of 42 yards. Sullins also recorded 11 touchbacks on his kickoffs, and his punting average was 36.3 yards on 33 punts, with four of them putting the opposing team inside the 20-yard line.
In addition, the Tribe had eight players named All-Region: Caden Hester, Landon Feggins, Aiden Wilson, Luke Hensley, Danyul Belton, Cody Thompson, Davion Evans and Caleb Johnson, with Johnson receiving McMinn’s All-Academic award.
Among the Cherokees’ 11 total region honorees, only three of them are seniors: Gable, Belton and Johnson. But even as Cagle is looking forward to a strong returning core, the caliber of those three seniors to graduate will still make for a challenging task this offseason, he believes.
“It’s a good thing most of those guys are coming back, but the ones we’re replacing are very hard to replace, so that’s a problem, too,” Cagle said.
McMinn faced something of a rebuild this year having to replace nine of 11 starters from last year’s state-ranked Class 6A squad. The task of that was felt early with a 1-3 start to the season, but the Cherokees bounced back from that to finish with an 8-4 overall record, 3-1 in region play, and reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
There was, however, one game the Cherokees would’ve loved to have back in region play against Rhea County, which won the 4-5A title with McMinn’s loss to the Golden Eagles in early September being the ultimate deciding result.
“We had a good year in the region. Rhea County had a great year, obviously, and we played them earlier in the year,” Cagle said. “It’s one of those things where we’d like to play them again, but I’m sure they thought they didn’t do as well against us. But I thought we got better throughout the year and played the best at the end of the season.”
Rhea’s Ethan Davis was named the region’s Player of the Year, with the Eagles’ Drew Fisher being a Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Gable and Rhea’s Caleb Martin the Freshman/Sophomore of the Year. Co-Linemen of the Year were Ontarrius Woodruff of Howard and Jaden Carmichael of Ooltewah.
