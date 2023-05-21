ALCOA — Coach Jeff Davis figures the opponent that sent Meigs County into the offseason might be a good example for the Lady Tigers to follow moving forward.
Hard to argue after their softball season ended in the Class 2A sectional with a humbling 8-0 loss to defending state champion Alcoa on Friday at Dawn Marsh Field.
“Alcoa would be tough to beat if we played our best game,” Davis said. “And we by far didn’t play our best game. They play the way we’re trying to get ours to play. If we can get ours to play like they play, I think we’ve got something. But it’s up to them to play that way. We can’t make them.”
Meigs (21-11) fell short of returning to the TSSAA state tournament after last year’s appearance. The Lady Tigers graduate just one senior, Kennedy Majors, which means their team is almost entirely intact for next season.
“Great season. One senior. She’s a big senior, and we’re going to miss her,” Davis said of Majors. “She’s been a leader for us for four years, even though one year was just two games.”
The Lady Tigers fell off the pace right away in their bid for a repeat trip to Murfreesboro, with a two-out double and single from the Lady Tornadoes putting them behind 1-0. Freshman Alexis Kazy made a spectacular one-handed grab of a dangerous fly ball into right field to prevent any further damage in that bottom of the first inning.
Meigs committed five errors Friday, one of those to put Alcoa’s No. 9 hitter on base and set up freshman Halle Bailey — daughter of Lady Tornadoes head coach and former Tennessee standout Sarah Fekete Bailey — for an RBI double that put the Lady Tornadoes up 2-0.
Alcoa added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, two of those on a Olivia Emert home run, then three more in the sixth, including a Bailey inside-the-park home run.
“We knew it was going to be tough, and it was tough,” Davis said. “I didn’t think we fought real hard. After we got behind, I didn’t think we went real hard at it. That’s disappointing. We had a really good season. There are 16 teams that made it to this point and we were one of the 16.”
The Lady Tigers finished with just two hits, making for the only two runners they put on base: a two-out single from Kylee Hitson in the first inning and a lead-off double from Majors in the fourth. Meigs struck out 10 times against Alcoa pitcher Lily Marsh.
“Until we get more aggressively offensively though it’s going to be tough for us to go any further,” Davis said. “I just didn’t think we were very aggressive. We had two hits. We had too many strikeouts and took too many strikes.”
