SPRING CITY — Mountain View Raceway inducted the first two drivers into the track’s Hall of Fame and honored the top drivers of the 2021 season at their Annual Awards Banquet on Nov. 14 at the Hidden View Lake Event Venue in Athens. Two well known East Tennessee drivers were the first to be recognized as Hall of Fame Inductees.
Dennis Shaver of Decatur was the first driver to take a seat in the Mountain View Raceway Hall of Fame. Shaver has won hundreds of races at many tracks in East Tennessee and a pair of Track Championships during his racing career. Shaver was a popular driver among his peers for his willingness to help any fellow competitor that was in need.
Marion Tipton of Spring City was inducted into the Mountain View Raceway Hall of Fame by his protégé, three-time track Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City. Tipton is another legend of East Tennessee Racing, and Goodman spoke of his lifelong appreciation of his hero.
“The first time my Dad took me to the races at Atomic Speedway, he pointed Marion Tipton out to me and told me he was from my hometown of Spring City, and I became an instant fan,” Goodman said. “When I started racing, I tried to learn everything I could from Marion, and one of the biggest moments I’ve had in racing was the night I won my first race and Marion finished second to me. He smiled and gave me the nod of approval.”
The top three drivers in each the Mountain View Raceway seven Weekly Divisions were honored, along with several special awards. Bobby Davenport of Crossville was voted by the fans as the Fans Favorite of the 2021 season.
Nate Ingham of Athens was the track’s overall Rookie of the Year title at age 14. Donnie Van Winkle of Soddy Daisy was the Hard Charger, Nathanial Hicks of Spring City took the Tough Luck Award, and Christian James of Soddy Daisy was named the Most Improved Driver for the 2021 season.
PPM Racing Parts honored three drivers with Rookie of the Year Awards. Sean Truelove of Cleveland was the PPM Late Model Rookie of the Year, Bradley Goodman of Spring City was the PPM Sportsman Rookie of the Year, and Kyle Shadden of Dayton was the PPM Open-Wheel Modified Rookie of the Year.
Barry Goodman won his third straight Late Model Championship in 2021. Goodman won the last Late Model Championship at the old Spring City Raceway. When the track was transformed into Mountain View Raceway, Goodman won the Championship in 2020. Christopher Peak of Evensville finished second in Late Model points, and Tommy Miller of Soddy Daisy was third.
Joe Bray of New Tazewell won the 2021 Sportsman Division Championship at Mountain View Raceway. Bradley Goodman was second and third went to Tyler Dennis of Dayton. David Peak of Evensville, TN was the Beginner Sportsman Champion. Christopher James of Soddy Daisy finished second and Tyler Loden of Spring City was third.
Billy Palmer is the 2021 Mountain View Raceway Open-Wheel Modified Champion at age 70. Walter Walsh of Claxton took the second spot in the Open-Wheel Modified point standings and David Lester of Rockwood was third.
Johnny Hughes of Graysville was the 2021 Mountain View Raceway B-Hobby Champion and second went to Jim Gilbert of Rossville, GA. David Beeler of Sevierville was third. Clayton Forsyth of Crossville, TN is the 2021 Thunder Champion. Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy was second and Bobby Davenport of Crossville took the third spot.
The Adams Brothers of Crossville took the top two spots in the 2021 Mountain View Raceway Front-Wheel-Drive point standings. Nick Adams is the 2021 Front-Wheel-Drive Champion and Nathan Adams is the Runner-Up. Nate Ingham of Athens finished in the third spot.
The main theme expressed by the drivers at the banquet as they accepted their awards was how much fun they had during the 2021 season at Mountain View Raceway and how much comradery there was among the competitors. They were also thankful that track owners Kelvin and Susan Hampton have given them such a nice facility for them to race at and for the fans that watch them.
Kelvin Hampton addressed the gathering and said he and his family will continue working on the track and its facilities to make improvements during the off season in preparation for the 2022 racing season that will begin in March.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/moun tainviewraceway.
