MURFREESBORO – Molly Masingale realizes McMinn Central's run to the Class 2A state championship game surprised many people in the state of Tennessee.
But after seeing Westview celebrate the title on the other side of the court Saturday, while the Chargerettes carried the silver runner-up trophy away from the Murphy Center after their 56-37 loss, Masingale and her teammates are instead thinking about how they can get back to this point next year and end it with a gold ball.
"I think motivation doesn't start next season or next time we get in the gym,” Masingale said. “It really started five minutes ago when we saw them get the gold ball. We know that feeling, we've see that, what it's like to win, and that's going to be our motivation for next year. It starts right now.”
Central had no seniors this season, which ended in a 28-8 overall record. Masingale, Maddox Mayfield and Sadie Goodin were the Chargerettes' elder statesmen as juniors. Central started two juniors – Masingale and Mayfield – and three sophomores – Karina Bystry, McCary Beaty and Reagan Baker.
Thus, everyone who was part of the Chargerettes' run to the state title game is expected back for the 2023-2024 campaign. And possibly, if not likely, joining this squad will be at least a couple of highly touted freshmen-to-be, most notably from the Englewood Elementary team that won the TMSAA state championship this year.
So while this year's run may have been a surprise to some, next year's should be more an expectation – even if the Chargerettes intend to continue bringing that underdog mentality into November and through 2024.
"No one expected us to be here in the first place,” Masingale said. “No one expected us to beat Gatlinburg-Pittman. Again no one expected us to beat Gibson and make it to the state finals. So we've already proven everyone wrong, and so I'm proud of us for as far as we've come. And we're going to do the same thing next year and come in as underdogs.”
For head coach Johnny Morgan, making a run to the state championship game – and winning it – is always an expectation.
"They're all the same,” Morgan said. “Every year that I coach, when we start spring practice we're practicing to be here this night and playing in the state finals and getting the gold ball instead of the silver ball. Every year, that's what we start spring practice doing, when we go to summer camps, that's just what we're going to do.”
And no matter whom the Chargerettes are matched up against, Morgan always likes his chances to win – just as he did Saturday heading into the title game against Westview.
"I think we're better than Westview. I'll just say it. I think we're better than Westview. But we weren't tonight,” Morgan said. “They were better tonight. They were just better. But if we played them again, I'd feel good about us being better. And we may play 10 times and they might beat us every time, but I still like my team than any other team that we've played this year or seen this year.”
But regardless of Saturday's result, and the disappointment that is already motivating the Chargerettes for next year, Morgan also wanted to stress that the 2022-2023 season cannot be regarded as anything else other than a success.
Central's trip to Murfreesboro was its first in seven years. Along the way, the Chargerettes picked up two wins over teams that ended up winning their respective state titles this year, Knoxville Catholic in Division II-AA and Bradley Central in Class 4A.
"If you lost the first game and you won 33 in a row, or if you won 33 in a row and then lost a game, people see those things different,” Morgan said. “And they can't be disappointed in the season that we've had. We've played the best schedule possibly in the state, but we played the best schedule we could put together, and I try to do that every year, and you end up losing eight or nine games. But you've played some great teams. We beat the state champion in Knox Catholic. We beat the state champion in Bradley Central. We've won (28) ball games ... and we've brought pride, not that we didn't have it, but now our community has pride. Our school has pride. And I feel like we were fun to watch this year.”
And with everyone on this year's team presumably returning next season, the most important of all to Morgan – these Chargerettes were a pleasure to guide through this basketball season.
"They've had a phenomenal year, and another thing, they were fun to coach,” Morgan said. “They like each other, they help each other out. They work hard at it. And they're gutsy. They've got it here (in the gut) and they've got it upstairs. So for me, I have no complaints except that I wish we would've played in this tournament like we were capable so people across the state could enjoy how we've played this year. And though we've won two out of three, we still didn't play like we have that is really fun. At spots we did, and offensively we were really good, and our press we were really good, at times, but not all the time like we were capable of doing.
“And that is the only regret I have, that we didn't play the whole time. But phenomenal. Phenomenal kids on the team.”
