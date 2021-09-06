LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia — Facing its fourth straight NAIA-ranked opponent to begin the season, the Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team lost 2-1 to No. 9 Mid-America Christian University in overtime.
Harry Baggaley's goal in the 24th minute gave the Bulldogs (1-2-1) a 1-0 lead, but Mid-America equalized in the 31st minute. The game was 1-1 at halftime and ended tied after 90 minutes. Mid-America scored the eventual winner in the 95th minute.
Mid-America finished with a 27-5 overall shot advantage, 14-4 on goal. Mid-America also kicked 11 corners to Wesleyan's one.
TWU concludes play at the Labor Day Grizzly Classic 2 p.m. today. The team will face McPherson College, a team receiving votes in the NAIA poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.