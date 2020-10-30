CHATTANOOGA — Sometimes McMinn Central made things harder for itself than they needed to be.
But even after making a critical mistake late, the Chargers didn’t back down. They came too far Thursday night to do that.
When Darius Carden, in his defensive back spot, batted down a pass into the end zone, Central’s 26-22 upset victory at Brainerd High School in Region 3-3A play was complete, and the Chargers ended their season on a high note for 15 seniors.
“That’s a credit to these kids to play hard on a rainy night, on a Thursday night, to play hard knowing we’re not going to the playoffs,” said Central Coach Derrick Davis. “But it’s a good way to end the season, going into the offseason with these younger guys. We did play a lot young kids this year, a lot of sophomores, but I’m extremely happy for these seniors who have really hung in here.”
One of those seniors, Jace Derrick, ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Central’s season may be done — it was already eliminated from the playoffs — but that didn’t make Derrick’s final outing as a Charger any less special.
“This win right here means the world to me,” Derrick said. “Going out for my senior year the way it’s been, the way we fought this season, going out with a win like this against a 7-3 team like that, messing up playoffs and stuff like that, it’s just a great feeling. And I feel like we came together as a team tonight to pull that off.”
It was also the first region win for the Chargers (3-7, 1-4 Region 3-3A) since 2016. But after leading 26-14 in the fourth quarter, Brainerd had threatened a comeback with Xiyeer Lattimore lobbing a pass over a Central defensive back to the hands of Jaylan Dupree for a 52-yard touchdown with 3:33 left. After Lattimore ran in the two-point conversion, Central was clinging ahead 26-22.
And then on the third play of the answering drive, a toss out to Harley McCormick on the sweep was off target, resulting in a fumble that the Panthers (7-4, 3-2) had recovered at the Central 41-yard line with 2:33 left in the game.
Brainerd’s drive for the potential winning score started with an eight-yard run, but then got set back by a backfield fumble for a loss of six yards. Two incomplete Lattimore passes, including the one Carden deflected in the end zone on fourth down, turned it over on downs to the Chargers, who were able to kneel out the rest of the clock.
“It’s like my dad says, nothing’s ever easy,” Davis said. “We had multiple chances to put them away, per se. We didn’t knock the ball down in the end zone, we fumble there late. I really, when we fumbled on that last drive, the defense could’ve let up and said it was over. But we got one more stop, and I’m at a loss for words right now. We beat a 7-3 team tonight, and I’m proud for the players and coaches and happy for our community.”
After a scoreless deadlock in the first quarter, Carden put the Chargers on the board first with 8:33 before halftime, boxing out his defender to catch a Novice Cox pass on fourth-and-13 for the 27-yard touchdown.
The Panthers scored 11 seconds before the half when Montez Deloney made Central defenders miss after catching a Lattimore pass and went 55 yards to the end zone. However, Jacob Alloway stopped Brainerd’s two-point conversion attempt to keep the Chargers ahead 7-6 at the break.
Rain and a stiff wind blew over Brainerd’s field during halftime, and Central started the second half with an all-run seven-play drive, with Jyrel Arnwine running for 26 yards to the Panthers’ 15-yard line, then Derrick finishing the rest on the next snap for his first score and a 14-6 Central lead.
That rain led to ball security issues for both teams, but especially Brainerd, who fumbled five times in the second half, losing two of those.
The Panthers tied it 14-14 with 2:02 left in the third quarter, but then gave the lead back to Central after a long snap to the punter sailed, and the punter was forced to recover the ball at Brainerd’s own 1-yard line on fourth down.
That set up Cox for a quarterback sneak to put Central ahead 20-14 with 9:39 left, but it missed the two-point conversion.
Another Brainerd fumble set up the Chargers at the Panthers’ 27-yard line, with Derrick finishing that short drive — kept alive by a Panther roughing the passer call on fourth down — from five yards for his second touchdown. Central’s lead was 26-14, but again it missed the two-point attempt, making for a tense last 4:50 for the Chargers.
But Central held off Brainerd’s final push.
“Just it being a senior night, I wanted to win for these guys, I wanted to win for myself, I wanted to win for Coach Davis and all my coaches out there,” Derrick said. “It just feels great.”
Thursday’s season-ending effort was a world of difference from the previous week at Red Bank in which Davis was shocked at the lack of effort from much of his team in a 45-0 loss.
Needless to say this bus ride home from Chattanooga was a lot more pleasant.
“The record doesn’t show I think the improvement we’ve made since last year,” Davis said. “We were in most games except for the Red Bank game, and I questioned some of them, their effort, last week, and they came out tonight and responded.”
And for a Central squad that fielded several sophomores in key positions this year, it is positive momentum for the offseason.
“We’re fairly young, we play a lot of younger guys,” Davis said. “These guys became juniors and seniors tonight, they moved up a class, but just once again I want to say I’m happy for the seniors to go out with a win and finish their career off on a positive note.”
