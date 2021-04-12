COPPERHILL — McMinn Central faced some adversity in a high-scoring road leg of its non-district series against Copper Basin.
The Chargers fell behind 8-4 after four innings at Copper Basin High School, but rallied with seven runs over the last three innings and outlasted the Cougars for an 11-10 win Friday and a two-game sweep.
Central (4-11) trailed 10-9 heading into the seventh inning, which Josyah Farner began by drawing a walk, stealing second base and moving to third on a wild pitch. AJ Hall then walked, putting runners at the corners and setting up McCain Baker for the tying RBI on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Elijah Reno, who finished Friday hitting 2-4, knocked a single that sent Hall home for what was ultimately the winning run.
Hall finished as the winning pitcher, and Reno picked up the save pitching the bottom of the seventh. Reno overcame a single and a hit batter to force a fly out and a ground out to end the game.
Jamison Blair and Malachi Martin RBI singles and a Luke Morris 2-RBI double spotted the Chargers a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Copper Basin chipped away with a run each in the first and second innings, then took advantage of two walks, two hit batters and an error to explode for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and take an 8-4 lead.
Three of the Cougars’ five errors for the game in the top of the fifth allowed Central to close the gap by three runs. Copper Basin scored two more in the fifth to get back to a 10-7 lead, but a Morris 2-RBI single in the sixth inning brought the Chargers within a run, which they would overcome the next inning.
Morris led Central in RBIs with four and also finished 2-3 at the plate.
The Chargers are back in action 5:30 p.m. Monday at Tennessee Christian Preparatory School (TCPS) in Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.