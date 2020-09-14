Coach Bo Cagle insists McMinn County’s stunning 56-14 rout of Ooltewah wasn’t as easy as that score made it look. But with the high stakes of a Region 2-6A opener and their toughest opponent so far, the Cherokees simply found another gear.
The Tribe rolled up 523 rushing yards on its way to the program’s largest margin of victory over the Owls on Friday at Cherokee Stadium, making it a senior night the team’s 19 seniors could celebrate.
And after a not-always-impressive first two weeks, McMinn (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) looked much more like the squad many expected to see this fall, and like the one ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by The Associated Press.
“If we play the way we did the first two weeks, it’s really, really bad,” Cagle said. “But we played at a different level, which made the score like that. They (Ooltewah) were a good opponent, but our kids rose up and played different tonight than they had all year, and that’s what we expected from them being our first region game, senior night, all those things going down.”
Jalen Hunt padded the McMinn career rushing record he holds with another 309 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries — 224 of those yards in the first half alone. And complementing the senior Western Carolina commit in the backfield was sophomore quarterback Jayden Miller with his own breakout game of 150 rushing yards on 11 carries and four total touchdowns, three rushing and one passing.
Noah Brown did a little bit of everything on his senior night, catching two of Miller’s three pass completions, running in a touchdown himself from nine yards out and picking off an Ooltewah pass to end the first half. Backup quarterback Caden Hester, a sophomore, scored the Cherokees’ last of eight touchdowns on a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Hunt went for 63 of his yards on the Tribe’s second play from scrimmage, eventually setting up Will Harris for a one-yard quarterback sneak to cap McMinn’s opening drive with a touchdown.
Ooltewah’s Takoda Jones retorted with a 94-yard return of the ensuing kickoff to knot the game, but Miller then had his own answer on the Cherokees’ next possession, turning on the burners on his 80-yard quarterback keeper to put McMinn back ahead 14-7 still with 8:22 in the opening period.
Owls quarterback Fisher Perry engineered a six-play drive with pass completions of 43 and 15 yards, which he capped with a nine-yard keeper for the last points Ooltewah (2-2, 1-1) would score with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
Hunt’s 59-yard burst on third-and-1 at 10:17 in the second quarter put the Cherokees ahead for good. McMinn’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Owls’ next possession, and the Tribe’s ensuing drive chewed more than five minutes off the clock, with a 34-yard Hunt run followed by Miller’s second rushing touchdown from four yards out and a 28-14 lead.
“The quarterback (Perry), he’s a good football player, and he made some plays,” Cagle said. “But once we got settled in and really just trusted what we were looking at, we had safeties down in there to help against the run, and that made a big difference. And then some big plays and big stops and just playing physical football.”
If McMinn came away from Friday with anything to address, it was eight penalties for 130 yards. One of those infractions, a dead ball personal foul, looked like it would derail a bid for more points before the half, but Miller lofted a well-placed fade to senior receiver Jalan James on a fourth-and-24 for a 35-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch, and the Cherokees took a 35-14 margin into halftime.
“When I’m watching the film at halftime, we’re doing things right, which means more to me than us just beating them to death and doing things wrong,” Cagle said. “If we’re doing things right, that lets me know we’re progressing and getting better on both sides of the ball. We’ve got some things to shore up, but it is a good start to the region right now the way we played that game.”
Miller’s third rushing touchdown, a 35-yard keeper on which he separated from the Owls’ entire defense, and Brown’s score swelled the Tribe lead to 49-19 after three.
McMinn continues Region 2-6A play 7:30 p.m. Friday at William Blount, which needed a late comeback Thursday to overcome Heritage 29-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.