The Etowah City basketball teams swept visiting E.K. Baker on Tuesday.
The ECS girls won 24-12. Scoring for the Lady Warriors were Payton Dixon 11 points, Lily Plemons 10 and Jenna Landers 3, and scoring for E.K. Baker were Gracie Trusley 5 points, Hope Henry 4 and Rylie Harper 3.
The Etowah boys came away with a 40-25 victory. High scorers for the Warriors were Ben Webb with 18 points and Josiah Haire with 16 points. The high scorer for E.K. Baker was Wyatt Gamble with 10 points.
The Warriors also played on Monday, edging Rural Vale 47-45. In double figures for Etowah were Ben Webb with 25 points and Josiah Haire with 11 points.
