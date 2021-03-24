ENGLEWOOD — Whether at the plate or in the field, McMinn Central didn’t have anything working right in two days against its rival to the south.
The Chargers only made two hits on offense and committed seven errors on defense Tuesday at Central High School, and Polk County took advantage, scoring 10 runs over the final three innings to hand Central a 13-1 loss and sweep the District 5-AA series.
The Wildcats won Monday’s meeting at Polk 10-0 in five innings. Over the two days combined, the Chargers (1-4, 1-3 District 5-AA) tallied just three hits while stumbling with 11 errors.
“We’re still waiting on them to make a play,” said Central coach Chris Shepherd. “We’ve got to field baseballs. We’ve got to do what we have taught, do what we practice and throw the baseball where it’s supposed to go. But at the same time, yes, we’ve got to make those plays, but we’re not hitting.”
Central struck out five times Tuesday, and almost none of the balls it did put a bat on got past the infield — including both of its hits.
“Tonight, we took a lot of fastballs, struck out a lot,” Shepherd said. “We didn’t put the ball in play, and then when we are putting the ball in play it’s with two strikes and it’s weak contact. It’s not us being aggressive and driving the baseball.”
Polk (2-2, 2-0) scored a run each in the first two innings Tuesday, and Luke Morris (L) got the Wildcats out in order in the top of the third.
The Chargers had a glimmer of hope with Malachi Martin drawing a walk and stealing second, then Alex Ring hitting a single.
The throw from shortstop to first base was both too late to get Ring out and sailed off target, and that Polk error allowed Martin to come home and cut Central’s deficit to 2-1.
But with the help of two Central errors, the Wildcats went back up two runs in the top of the fourth.
The Chargers went out in order in the bottom, and Polk took over in the fifth loading the bases with no outs on an error, walk and hit batter. Kole Green drove in two runs with a single, and an RBI groundout and a dropped fly ball in the outfield for another run swelled Central’s deficit to 7-1.
Green struck again in the sixth with a two-RBI triple over the center fielder, and Will Hicks’ following RBI single made the score 10-1. Jake White smacked a two-RBI double in the seventh and Green tacked on another ribbie.
Meanwhile, Central’s only other hit Tuesday was from pinch hitter A.J. Hall in the bottom of the sixth inning, a single on which he beat the throw from shortstop.
“If we can get on bases, then we can start wreaking havoc a little bit with our steals and speed,” Shepherd said. “But when we can’t put the ball in play, there’s getting nobody on, and we could give up only one run or two runs and still lose.”
Polk finished with 10 hits in Tuesday’s game. Of the 10 runs scored against Morris in his 5 1/3-inning start, five were earned. Houston Evans pitched one inning of relief and Josyah Farner 2/3 of an inning for the Chargers.
Central returns to action 6 p.m. on Friday at Class AAA opponent Cleveland.
“There’s a lot we have to fix and work on, and tomorrow we’ll get back at it, Thursday we’ll get back at it, and hopefully Friday we’ve fixed something,” Shepherd said.
Of the six runs against Malachi Martin (L) in his 1 2/3-innings start, only one was earned. Jamison Blair struck out four in his 2 1/3 innings of relief, with none of the three runs against him earned.
