NIOTA — McMinn County’s golf team swept Meigs at Springbrook Golf & Country Club on Thursday, but neither coach was happy with his team’s performance.
The unscheduled match was put together on short notice after Meigs had a match against Copper Basin canceled and the McMinn boys came away with a 186-199 victory.
Isaac Akins fired a 39 as the runaway medalist for either side. Noah Graybeal shot a 46, Ethan Jones a 50 and Walker Combs a 51.
Other scores outside the top four for McMinn were Wesley Graybeal a 53 and Marshal Overboe with a 60.
For Meigs, Trey Peaden led the way with a 47 and Conner Mason shot a 49. Braden McClemore shot a 51 and Alex Shaumburg shot a 52. Outside the top four were Bryson McKenzie with a 55 and Preston Miller with a 60.
The McMinn girls won 102-106 in what was a competitive match.
Karaline McCall shot a 50 for McMinn and Kendall Coffey carded a 52.
Outside the top two were Emily Miller with a 54 and Haevyn Hawn with a 59.
A pair of players topped the leaderboard for the Meigs girls as Madison Bradford and Macey Bunch each fired a 53. Zoe Womac finished with a 59 and Michelle Bradford carded a 60.
A victory is never a bad thing, but McMinn Coach Jerry Quirk wished his team had performed better.
“It’s always nice to win, but we have to go back to practice and work on a few things,” Quirk said.
Meigs Coach Danny Wilson was pleased with half of his team as the girls were very competitive.
“Our girls played well tonight and competed hard,” Wilson said.
“The boys didn’t play well today, but that happens sometimes. We will just have to keep working hard to get better.”
McMinn will host Walker Valley at 4 p.m. at Springbrook.
Meigs will host McMinn Central and Polk County at 4 p.m. at White Oaks Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.