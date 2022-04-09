If McMinn County was to have any chance of prevailing against the defending District 5-AAA champion, the coaching staff figured it would’ve had to score first.
The Cherokees did not, and after a scoreless standstill in the first half, they fell to Ooltewah 3-0 in their first home match of the season Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“(Assistant) Coach (Jordan) Jacob told me right after halftime that he felt like the first team that scores in the second half is the team that’s going to win, and unfortunately for us it was Ooltewah,” said McMinn head coach Duane Rikard.
Ooltewah held a 10-6 overall shot advantage (7-2 on goal) at halftime, but the Tribe had a couple of looks at the goal that either ended up in the keeper’s hands or went wide of the frame.
But Noah Graybeal kept the game even in the first half with some diving saves, including two in a row in the 18th minute by deflecting the first Owls’ shot and wrapping up the follow-up.
Eight minutes into the second half, however, Ajay Smith drilled a line drive for Ooltewah’s first goal. Six minutes later, the Owls executed a counterattack after stopping McMinn’s corner kick, with Erik Ornelas left wide open to finish on a cross. Smith then sent in his second goal and Ooltewah’s third from about 25 yards out with 18 minutes left.
“They’re a really good team and they moved the ball really well,” Rikard said. “They did a great job of playing the ball to the near post, drawing us in there and then just slotting a ball across. The first goal we just lost track of No. 11 (Ornelas). We knew he was a finisher and he got a chance there and put it away. And similar thing with the second goal, just overplaying the front and exposing our backside. It’s just something that we need to continue to work on and make sure we’re correcting that as we go forward.”
And meanwhile, the Cherokees (5-3-1, 1-2 District 5-AAA) struggled to get an offense going after halftime, not getting a shot off until 16 minutes left in the game, down 3-0. McMinn’s best chance at a goal was with seven minutes left with Spencer Sullins’ line drive to the upper corner of the goal punched away just in time by the Owls’ keeper.
Ooltewah out-shot McMinn 13-4 overall and 9-3 on goal in the second half.
“When they started getting a goal, they were able to commit more to defending,” Rikard said. “And when they started committing more to defending, it make it tougher to get that movement we were getting in the first half that was creating those chances.”
The Cherokees are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bradley Central, continuing District 5-AAA play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.