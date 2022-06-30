Both of McMinn County’s all-star teams won on Thursday.
The McMinn County 7&8 squad won 17-2 in four innings over Bean Station in Maryville, while the 9&10 team won 13-3 in five innings on the road over Grainger County. The 9&10 team is one win away from going to the state tournament.
“The kids showed up and played well,” 9/10 coach Chip Barnes said. “It’s a long drive, about two hours, but the kids stayed focused. We put bats on the ball and again got great pitching.”
The 9&10 team will face the winner of Maryville Blue and New Tazewell on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Grainger County in the District 6 championship game. McMinn is undefeated – wins and losses carry over from the District 6 South tournament – so McMinn has to lose twice in the District 6 Tournament to be eliminated.
On Thursday, the McMinn 9&10 team finished with 14 hits. Kason Barnes, Cayden Phillips and Santiago Hurst each had three hits while Tucker Price had two. Cutter Cobble, Tristan Mack and Ryder each had one hit and Cobble’s hit was a home run.
McMinn also hit four doubles with Barnes hitting two and Mack and Hurst with one double each. Barnes drove in three runs while Phillips, Hurst and Mack each had two RBIs. Price hit the game-ending RBI as McMinn run-ruled Grainger County.
Barnes also had a good night pitching. He struck out six and gave up only two runs in 3-1/3 innings. Neyland Patterson pitched the final 1-2/3 innings, giving up just one run and striking out three.
The news was equally good for the 7&8 squad as it went up 10-0 on the way to a 17-2 win.
“Our lineup from top to bottom really swung the bats well tonight,” 7&8 coach Matt Ray said. “It’s hard to pick a standout because everyone played well. We played good defense too. They played the way we expected them to play.”
Individual statistics were not available at press time.
The 7&8 team needs one more win to reach its District 6 championship. But if it reaches the title game, it has to win twice as they lost once in the District 6 South Tournament, so one more loss in the semifinals or finals eliminates them.
“I don’t know a lot about Grainger, but they played before us and from what I could tell they can catch and throw it pretty good,” Ray said. “
They may hit it a little better than the team we played tonight. It should be a good game.”
