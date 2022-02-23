Mountain View Raceway will participate in the Outside Groove Racing Trade Show presented by the United States Motorsports Association this Friday and Saturday inside the Jacob Building at Chilhowie Park in Knoxville, TN. The Spring City, TN ¼-mile high-banked clay oval’s booth will have 2022 Schedules and other items to hand out to race goers.
The three-time and defending Mountain View Raceway Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City, TN will unveil and display his Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR Late Model for the 2022 season at the show. The show hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Chilhowie Park is located at 3301 East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914.
“We’re happy that J. A. Ackley with Outside Groove has revived the Knoxville Racing Show after an absence of a few years and we’re excited to have Mountain View Raceway joining the long list of motorsports businesses that will be participating in the show,” Mountain View Raceway veteran Announcer and Communications Director Roby Helm said. “We’ll have our defending and three-time Late Model Champion Barry Goodman sharing the booth with us and displaying his 2022 race car. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends and making some new ones.”
For more information about the Outside Groove Knoxville Racing Show presented by the United States Motorsports Association, visit their website at www.outsidegrooveracingshow.com, or you can Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/outsidegroove.
The 2022 on track action at Mountain View Raceway begins with an Open Practice Session on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2022 Season Opener is on Saturday, March 26. The Pit Gate Opens at 3 p.m., the Grandstand and Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m., with the Drivers Meeting scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Hot Laps are set for 6:45 p.m. with racing to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.